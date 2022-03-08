Kolarevic expects former teammate, 'all-around dude' Omar Brown to make presence felt when healthy

Transfer cornerback Omar Brown might be new to the Nebraska football program, but he made his first impression on Husker linebacker Chris Kolarevic years ago.

Kolarevic was already a standout linebacker at Northern Iowa when Brown showed up there as a three-star prospect out of Minneapolis North High in the summer of 2019.

Brown, though, wasted very little time making his presence felt when he arrived at UNI.

“He came in and he took the job, like, right away,” Kolarevic said Monday after Nebraska’s fourth practice of the spring. “He was a true freshman, got there in camp and just took it. We had a starter there and he came in and took that job at corner.

“He’s just an all-around dude that’s going to show up and take a job. He’s going to come make plays. That’s what he does, and I’m excited to watch him play here.”

Brown is having to wait a bit longer to make a run at a starting job here than he would like. He missed the end of UNI’s 2021 fall season with an injury and has been limited so far this spring, though defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said he was hopeful that the 6-foot-1, 200-pound corner would be among those who could ramp up their activity some following UNL’s spring break.

Brown was a first-team All-American at the FCS level in 2019 by Phil Steele and was the Associated Press FCS Defensive Freshman of the Year and a third-team All-American. The 2020 season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic – Kolarevic committed to the Huskers in October of that year – and then Brown played in 14 games across UNI’s seven-game spring slate and the fall season before the injury cut the rest of his year short.

Now, he’s learning on the fly in Lincoln.

“It’s just football,” Kolarevic said of the learning curve for Brown. “Just come in and keep doing your thing. Really, at the end of the day, athletically it’s pretty similar, it’s just coming in and figuring out the playbook and knowing it. When you get on the field, you have to know the playbook. You can’t be figuring it out while you’re on the field. It’s a lot of similar things that we ran at UNI, so it’s similar concepts.

“He already knows a lot of it.”

Brown moved in with Kolarevic when he made the transition to Lincoln. The next step: Get back on the field and compete for time with a cornerbacks group that currently is currently headlined by 12-game 2021 starter Quinton Newsome, fifth-year junior Braxton Clark and Arizona State transfer Tommi Hill.

Kolarevic thinks Brown will make his presence felt here like he did in Cedar Falls three years ago.

“That’s my guy,” Kolarevic said.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.