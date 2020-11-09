 Skip to main content
Kickoff times, broadcast info set for Huskers at home vs. Illinois, Black Friday at Iowa
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21

Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll (86) catches a pass in front of Illinois' Jartavius Martin (21) in the third quarter as Wan’Dale Robinson (1) looks on in Champaign, Illinois, in September 2019.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Another morning kickoff is in the cards for the Nebraska football team.

The Huskers will play Illinois at 11 a.m. on Nov. 21. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

It will be the Huskers' fourth straight 11 a.m. kick to begin the season.

The game against Illinois will wrap up Nebraska's only scheduled stretch of back-to-back home games in the shortened 2020 season. The Huskers play their first game of the season at Memorial Stadium on Saturday against Penn State. That is slated for an 11 a.m. kickoff and will be broadcast on FS1. 

The likelihood remains that fans will not be allowed to attend any games at Memorial Stadium this season. NU athletic director Bill Moos ruled out the chances of it happening this weekend against Penn State and said of the Nov. 21 game against Illinois, "I'm not going to hold my breath." 

"The spike across the whole country, and in our footprint, isn't helping us," he said Saturday.

The Big Ten also announced Monday that Nebraska's Black Friday (Nov. 27) game at Iowa will begin at noon on Fox.

Game times and broadcast information for Nebraska's final two games — Dec. 5 at Purdue and Dec. 12 vs. Minnesota — remain to be determined. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

