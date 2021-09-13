 Skip to main content
Kickoff time, TV for Huskers' Sept. 25 road game at Michigan State set
Kickoff time, TV for Huskers' Sept. 25 road game at Michigan State set

Fordham vs. Nebraska, 9.4

LINCOLN, NEB. - 09/04/2021 - Nebraska student section, seen 20 minutes before the game against Fordham, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Memorial Stadium. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

 JUSTIN WAN Journal Star

Nebraska will take on Michigan State under the lights in East Lansing, Michigan, later this month.

The Huskers will take on the Spartans at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. The game will be televised on FS1.

Nebraska takes on Oklahoma this weekend in Norman at 11 a.m. on Fox. Then, after the trip to East Lansing for a second straight road game, NU returns to Lincoln for a homecoming weekend game against Northwestern. That Oct. 2 game kicks off at 6:30 p.m., though the television channel has not yet been finalized. 

The only other known kickoff time is a 12:30 p.m. start on Big Ten Network against Iowa on Black Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Husker News