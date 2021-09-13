Kickoff time, TV for Huskers' Sept. 25 road game at Michigan State set

Nebraska will take on Michigan State under the lights in East Lansing, Michigan, later this month.

The Huskers will take on the Spartans at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. The game will be televised on FS1.

Nebraska takes on Oklahoma this weekend in Norman at 11 a.m. on Fox. Then, after the trip to East Lansing for a second straight road game, NU returns to Lincoln for a homecoming weekend game against Northwestern. That Oct. 2 game kicks off at 6:30 p.m., though the television channel has not yet been finalized.

The only other known kickoff time is a 12:30 p.m. start on Big Ten Network against Iowa on Black Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.