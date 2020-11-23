Kickoff time for Huskers road game at Purdue TBD until the weekend

Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) stiff-arms Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) in the second half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
Nebraska's Dec. 5 road game at Purdue will be broadcast on Big Ten Network, but the kickoff time will not be set until after this weekend's game action.
The conference typically announces game times 12 days in advance but has flexibility to narrow that window to six days at certain times during the season.
Nebraska has had nothing but early kickoffs this season. Each of its four games have started at 11 a.m. and Friday's game at Iowa begins at noon on Fox.
After traveling to Purdue, the Huskers close out the eight-game "regular" season at home against Minnesota on Dec. 12. That kickoff time and broadcast slot remain to be determined.
Then every Big Ten team is slated to play on "Championship Week" on Dec. 19 against a cross-divisional team based on finishing position in the division. Times and locations for that week, outside of the league title game, also remain to be determined.
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) throws an interception under pressure from Illinois' Khalan Tolson (45) in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) scores the Huskers' first touchdown against Illinois in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Illinois' Alec McEachern (46) and Nebraska's Niko Cooper (32) reach for a fumble on a kickoff return in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) chases after a bad snap along with Illinois' Owen Carney Jr. (99) in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Wan’Dale Robinson (1) signals the touchdown as Husker quarterback Luke McCaffrey scores in the third quarter against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Illinois' Chase Brown rushes in the third quarter against Nebraska's Will Honas on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws the ball as Nebraska coach Scott Frost looks on from the sideline in the third quarter against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters directs the team at the line of scrimmage against Nebraska in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost talks with Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) on the sideline in the third quarter against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Illinois' Daniel Barker (87) pulls in the pass as he's defended by Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke in the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska assistant coaches Tony Tuioti (left) and Barrett Ruud watch the video board during a second-half timeout against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) celebrates his third-quarter touchdown against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska safety Myles Farmer (left) is flagged for a facemask call against Illinois' Donny Navarro (86) in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) reacts after scoring on a 1-yard run against Nebraska in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska safety Myles Farmer (left) was flagged for a facemask call against Illinois' Donny Navarro (86) in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Marvin Scott rushes against Illinois' Devon Witherspoon (31) in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Marvin Scott (24) looks to elude Illinois' Devon Witherspoon (31) and Roderick Perry in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (9) and Cam Taylor-Britt (5) walk off the field after the Huskers' 41-23 loss to Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (9) reacts after the Huskers loss to Illinois 41-23 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) directs the team at the line of scrimmage in the fourth quarter against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost watches the video board in the north stadium in the closing moments of the Huskers' 41-23 loss to Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Wan’Dale Robinson (right) pulls in a pass despite the tight defense of Illinois' Nate Hobbs in the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Alante Brown (4) is dragged down by Illinois' Nick Fedanzo (24) in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) pushes past Illinois' Ethan Tabel (56) and Blake Hayes on a punt return in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Illinois' Khalan Tolson (45) and Jake Hansen (35) combine to tackle Nebraska's Austin Allen in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) slips past Illinois' Khalan Tolson (45) in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson (1) is tackled by Illinois' Khalan Tolson in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Illinois' Tony Adams (6) celebrates snagging an interception with teammate Devon Witherspoon in the second quarter against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Illinois' offensive lineman Doug Kramer (65) falls on an Illinois fumble ahead of Nebraska's Will Honas (3) and Deontai Williams in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) finds room to run against Illinois in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) warms up with teammate Baron Miles in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller (31) is wheeled off on a stretcher after a second-half injury against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska lineman Ben Stille (95) is helped to his feet by teammates Pheldarius Payne (49), Collin Miller (31) and Ty Robinson (99) in the second half against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller (31) is wheeled off on a stretcher after a second-half injury against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) gets tackled by Illinois' Isaiah Gay (92) in the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Marvin Scott (24) looks for a hole in the Illinois defensive line during the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
A worker waits to release balloons after the first Nebraska touchdown against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Illinois' Chase Brown (2) looks for a hole in the Nebraska defensive line in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) tries to push through Nebraska defenders Casey Rogers (98) and Will Honas (3), who are being blocked by Illinois's Kendrick Green (53) and Doug Kramer, in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson (1) pulls down a pass despite the coverage by Illinois' Nate Hobbs in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to the offense as the Huskers take the field against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) knocks Illinois' Chase Brown out of bounds in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson (1) holds on to a pass under the defense of Illinois' Tony Adams (6) and Delano Ware (15) in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13) drags down Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Illinois' Chase Brown (2) dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Nebraska in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Illinois' Sydney Brown (30) knocks the ball free on pass coverage over Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson to teammate Jake Hansen (35) for an interception in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska takes the field against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson (1) runs through a hole in the Illinois defense in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Illinois' Chase Brown (2) rushes in the third quarter against Nebraska's Will Honas on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin claps on the sideline in the first half against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Illinois' Josh Imatorbhebhe (9) pulls in a touchdown pass in front of Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Illinois' Chase Brown (2) stiff-arms Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13) during a first-half run Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) rushes between Illinois' Tarique Barnes (44) and Roderick Perry II (96) in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey splits two Illinois defenders on a first-half run Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Connor Culp (33) kicks a second-quarter field goal against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek (left) tries to pull in the pass with Illinois' Tony Adams (6) defending on the play Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost heads off the field after the Huskers' loss to Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Oliver Martin catches a punt in the second half against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost checks on the condition of Husker wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1), who went down momentarily after a fourth-quarter reception against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez looks for an open receiver in the fourth quarter against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held (left) and head coach Scott Frost look for answers during a timeout in the second half against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
