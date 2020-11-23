 Skip to main content
Kickoff time for Huskers road game at Purdue TBD until the weekend
Kickoff time for Huskers road game at Purdue TBD until the weekend

Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019

Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) stiff-arms Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) in the second half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Nebraska's Dec. 5 road game at Purdue will be broadcast on Big Ten Network, but the kickoff time will not be set until after this weekend's game action. 

The conference typically announces game times 12 days in advance but has flexibility to narrow that window to six days at certain times during the season. 

Nebraska has had nothing but early kickoffs this season. Each of its four games have started at 11 a.m. and Friday's game at Iowa begins at noon on Fox. 

After traveling to Purdue, the Huskers close out the eight-game "regular" season at home against Minnesota on Dec. 12. That kickoff time and broadcast slot remain to be determined. 

Then every Big Ten team is slated to play on "Championship Week" on Dec. 19 against a cross-divisional team based on finishing position in the division. Times and locations for that week, outside of the league title game, also remain to be determined. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

