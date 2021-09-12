Kick-starting the dream: How ex-Husker Jack Stoll bet on himself and overcame some odds to land with the Eagles

It was the final cut day for NFL teams. Rosters had to be trimmed to 53.
For numerous players, that meant keeping the phone at the hip, awaiting a call from a position coach or an operations staffer.
Did they do enough during the preseason to make the team?
Jack Stoll's phone buzzed. Indeed, it was someone with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team he signed with as an undrafted free agent.
It was one of the equipment managers. He was checking to see if Stoll wanted to change his uniform number.
"I said, 'Hell, yeah, let's change that (No. 47),'" the ex-Husker tight end said. "That's kind of how it happened."
Yeah, Stoll made the 53-man roster. And, yes, he'll be wearing a new number — look for No. 89 — when the Eagles open the season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Playing in the NFL was a childhood dream of Stoll's. When he learned he made the roster, he enjoyed the moment for about a 12-hour period before getting back to work.
"Making that 53-man roster obviously meant a lot, with a lot of hard work put into it," Stoll said this week. "Not just by me but by my parents, getting me to 6 a.m. weights in high school, and a lot of mentors along the way that helped me. It was awesome seeing the dream kick-start like this."
This dream is a little more special. Consider, Stoll defied some odds to make the 53 in Philadelphia.
He went undrafted. Sure, many rookie free agents make the cut, but they have a lot more to prove than veterans or high draft picks.
Stoll also was fighting for a roster spot while working in one of the deepest tight end rooms in the league. Zach Ertz is one of the NFL's best pass-catching tight ends, and the Eagles also had veterans Dallas Goedert and Richard Rodgers. Converted tight end Tyree Jackson was catching the coaches' attention, too.
With a crowded tight end room, the 6-foot-3, 247-pound Stoll didn't get a lot of reps early in training camp. But he made the most of the reps that he did get, and the coaches liked what they saw.
"I just made the most of them, and when you start capitalizing on those then they start feeding you a couple more plays, seeing how you react," Stoll said. "Regardless if I was going to get two, three, four reps, at the end of the day those were going to be the best two, three, four reps I put on film."
Hampered by a knee injury during an unusual and makeshift COVID-19 Big Ten season, Stoll didn't get a lot of chances to develop his highlight tape in his final season with the Huskers. He was viewed as a strong blocking tight end, but preseason allowed him to show that he can be a threat in the passing game, too.
He was targeted seven times and caught four passes in a game against the Patriots.
"I ended up falling into a situation where I knew I was going to get a decent amount of reps and I was able to show, 'Hey, this kid he's not only a blocking tight end, he can catch the rock, too,'" Stoll said. "For years I viewed myself as a tight end that could do it all, so being able to show that on film was obviously a really good opportunity."
When his senior season at Nebraska finished, Stoll had a decision to make. Because of COVID-19, players were granted another year of eligibility meaning Stoll could return to Lincoln for the 2021 season. The decision to pursue his NFL dream now was an easy one, Stoll said.
"I felt like I was ready," he said. "I knew mentally and physically I was completely ready for that next challenge. I knew I wasn't going to end up being an early-round guy. I really just ended up betting on myself and I knew I was ready and I was ready to move on and try out the NFL and do everything I could to make a team."
Stoll's gamble paid off. He landed with the Eagles, dove into the playbook and soaked in knowledge from players like Ertz.
Though he went undrafted, Stoll's confidence never wavered, especially on the final cut day when anxiety levels go up for those on the fringe.
"I kind of knew that I gave it my all, I showed everything I could, made the most of the opportunities that I was presented with," said Stoll, who had seven catches for 89 yards last fall at NU. "I kind of knew regardless of what happened, I was feeling at peace because I gave it my all.
"I was fully expecting to make the 53-man roster just because that's how I think everyone needs to be thinking. If you're not thinking like that, that's kind of how you get cut out of this league."
Stoll's parents, the two who made sure to get Stoll to those early morning lifting sessions growing up, will be in Atlanta for Sunday's game.
It's been a long time coming for a kid who grew up wanting to play in the league, but this is only the beginning, Stoll said.
Sunday will be Game 1 for Stoll, but a give-it-all approach during the preseason has the Colorado native ready to play. And ready to slip on No. 89.
"These preseason games were kind of treated like games in and of themselves, so it will be awesome going out there and playing, just showing what we got," Stoll said. "I was treating those preseason games like regular-season games so it will feel like another game for me."
