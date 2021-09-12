Kick-starting the dream: How ex-Husker Jack Stoll bet on himself and overcame some odds to land with the Eagles

This dream is a little more special. Consider, Stoll defied some odds to make the 53 in Philadelphia.

He went undrafted. Sure, many rookie free agents make the cut, but they have a lot more to prove than veterans or high draft picks.

Stoll also was fighting for a roster spot while working in one of the deepest tight end rooms in the league. Zach Ertz is one of the NFL's best pass-catching tight ends, and the Eagles also had veterans Dallas Goedert and Richard Rodgers. Converted tight end Tyree Jackson was catching the coaches' attention, too.

With a crowded tight end room, the 6-foot-3, 247-pound Stoll didn't get a lot of reps early in training camp. But he made the most of the reps that he did get, and the coaches liked what they saw.

"I just made the most of them, and when you start capitalizing on those then they start feeding you a couple more plays, seeing how you react," Stoll said. "Regardless if I was going to get two, three, four reps, at the end of the day those were going to be the best two, three, four reps I put on film."