Khalil Davis hears name called in sixth round by Bucs; Carlos Davis goes to Steelers in seventh

Said Khalil Davis: "At this point, we know it's time to separate. I'm going to Florida, Carlos is going to Pittsburgh. We're ready for a new chapter."

Added Carlos: "It's going to be new for us, but I think we're ready for it. I think we're ready to start our own careers and just build a brand outside of each other, and just be successful."

Khalil Davis goes to a franchise with a general manager in Jason Licht who's familiar to many Nebraskans. The 49-year-old Licht, born in Fremont, lettered as an offensive lineman at Nebraska in 1991, a third-year sophomore toiling behind the likes of Will Shields and Brenden Stai. Seeking more playing time, he transferred to Nebraska Wesleyan and became a defensive tackle.

He's in his seventh year as Tampa Bay's GM. And it could be a memorable one with Brady joining a potent offense that recently added tight end Rob Gronkowski to the fold. As for the Bucs' defense, it returns its starting front seven from a 2019 team that was 7-9 but led the NFL in rushing defense. Suh, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, re-signed with the team last month, agreeing to a one-year, $8 million deal.

Bratton said Tampa Bay had been eyeing Khalil Davis in the pre-draft process.