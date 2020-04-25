Khalil Davis hears name called in sixth round by Bucs; Carlos Davis goes to Steelers in seventh

Nebraska football fans may have been getting a little edgy.
After all, they hadn't heard a Husker's name called in the NFL Draft since quarterback Tanner Lee in the sixth round of the 2018 edition.
The wait ended in the sixth round Saturday as former Nebraska defensive tackle Khalil Davis went with the 194th overall pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he'll join former Husker standouts Ndamukong Suh and Lavonte David, not to mention six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady.
The 6-foot-1, 310-pound Davis, of Blue Springs, Missouri, led Nebraska last season with 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks.
Before his selection, the Nebraska program had gone 13 rounds between draft picks, having been blanked last season for the first time in 56 years. Davis' selection wasn't necessarily a surprise, as he had been tabbed as a late-round pick in several mock drafts.
Same goes for his twin brother, fellow defensive lineman Carlos Davis, who was selected in the seventh round (232nd overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers. So, the twins will be separated after playing together in high school and college.
Not a problem, said their agent, Atlanta-based Melvin Bratton.
"You ever hear of the rap group The Fat Boys?" Bratton told the Journal Star. "First, The Fat Boys break up. Now this. Hey, listen, it's all good. They can hug each other in January."
Said Khalil Davis: "At this point, we know it's time to separate. I'm going to Florida, Carlos is going to Pittsburgh. We're ready for a new chapter."
Added Carlos: "It's going to be new for us, but I think we're ready for it. I think we're ready to start our own careers and just build a brand outside of each other, and just be successful."
Khalil Davis goes to a franchise with a general manager in Jason Licht who's familiar to many Nebraskans. The 49-year-old Licht, born in Fremont, lettered as an offensive lineman at Nebraska in 1991, a third-year sophomore toiling behind the likes of Will Shields and Brenden Stai. Seeking more playing time, he transferred to Nebraska Wesleyan and became a defensive tackle.
He's in his seventh year as Tampa Bay's GM. And it could be a memorable one with Brady joining a potent offense that recently added tight end Rob Gronkowski to the fold. As for the Bucs' defense, it returns its starting front seven from a 2019 team that was 7-9 but led the NFL in rushing defense. Suh, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, re-signed with the team last month, agreeing to a one-year, $8 million deal.
Bratton said Tampa Bay had been eyeing Khalil Davis in the pre-draft process.
"I got a call from them a couple weeks ago, and one of the things they wanted to do was put Khalil behind Suh," Bratton said. "They like Khalil a lot and want him to roll behind Suh and take over from there. They like Khalil as a quick-gap type guy. They want Suh to mentor him, teach him the game, and then turn it over to him.
"The Buccaneers were men of their word. They told me all that, then drafted him."
Khalil sounds excited to join forces with Suh.
"There couldn't be a more perfect way to enter the league," he said. "As a Blackshirt, if you wanted one person to play behind or learn from, it would be Suh. It's amazing."
Bratton expected Khalil Davis to be selected higher in the draft.
"I didn't think he'd go past the fourth," Bratton said.
Davis indeed was often a bright spot during a 2019 Nebraska season that was generally a disappointment. He then had a strong showing at the NFL Combine in late February in Indianapolis, running the 40-yard dash in 4.75 seconds -- the sixth-fastest time recorded by a defensive lineman in Indy. According to ESPN, Davis' time was the fastest by a D-lineman weighing more than 300 pounds since at least 2006.
This marked the first year Nebraska has had a defensive lineman drafted since Maliek Collins and Vincent Valentine were picked in 2016. Khalil Davis was the 18th D-lineman taken in this year's edition, and Carlos the 20th.
Reached shortly after Khalil Davis was drafted, Bratton said he was hoping Carlos Davis would hear his name called. So it all worked out well. Carlos Davis last season recorded six tackles for loss and four sacks, and like his brother had a strong combine. Carlos ran a 4.82-second 40, placing him in a tie for ninth among defensive linemen. The 6-2, 313-pound Carlos also recorded 27 reps in the bench, tying for 10th.
Bratton said as the draft was winding down, he had no fewer than five teams on his phone that wanted Carlos Davis as a priority free agent.
"I told the Steelers, 'I can't promise y'all he's going to be there for you (as a free agent), so you better draft him,'" Bratton said. "I said, 'Pull the trigger.' It's a steal for the Steelers. I told them that Khalil had the better year this year, but that they got a diamond in the rough in Carlos, a steal in the seventh. And here's the thing: Carlos now sees it there for him. Sometimes kids just need that last oomph."
Getting drafted might be that "oomph" for Carlos, his agent said.
"I just love how competitive those kids are," Bratton continued. "And they're big and athletic. Plus, they're clean. No drugs, no nothing."
Huskers taken in first round of NFL Draft
Prince Amukamara, 2011
Ndamukong Suh, 2010
Adam Carriker, 2007
Fabian Washington, 2005
Grant Wistrom, 1998
Jason Peter, 1998
Michael Booker, 1997
Lawrence Phillips, 1996
Trev Alberts, 1995
Johnny Mitchell, 1992
Bruce Pickens, 1991
Mike Croel, 1991
Broderick Thomas, 1989
Neil Smith, 1988
Danny Noonan, 1987
Irving Fryar, 1984
Dean Steinkuhler, 1984
Mike Rozier, 1983
Dave Rimington, 1983
Jimmy Williams, 1982
Junior Miller, 1980
George Andrews, 1979
Kelvin Clark, 1979
Tom Ruud, 1975
John Dutton, 1974
Johnny Rodgers, 1973
Jerry Tagge, 1972
Jeff Kinney, 1972
Larry Jacobson, 1972
Bob Brown, 1964
Lloyd Voss, 1964
Sam Francis, 1937
Lloyd Cardwell, 1937
Les McDonald
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!