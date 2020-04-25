Khalil Davis hears name called in sixth round by Bucs; Carlos Davis goes to Steelers in seventh

Khalil Davis goes to a franchise with a general manager in Jason Licht who's familiar to many Nebraskans. The 49-year-old Licht, born in Fremont, lettered as an offensive lineman at Nebraska in 1991, a third-year sophomore toiling behind the likes of Will Shields and Brenden Stai. Seeking more playing time, he transferred to Nebraska Wesleyan and became a defensive tackle.

He's in his seventh year as Tampa Bay's GM. And it could be a memorable one with Brady joining a potent offense that recently added tight end Rob Gronkowski to the fold. As for the Bucs' defense, it returns its starting front seven from a 2019 team that was 7-9 but led the NFL in rushing defense. Suh, a veteran defensive lineman and five-time Pro Bowl selection, re-signed with the team last month, agreeing to a one-year, $8 million deal.

Bratton said Tampa Bay had been eyeing Davis in the pre-draft process.

"I got a call from them a couple weeks ago, and one of the things they wanted to do was put Khalil behind Suh," Bratton said. "They liked Khalil a lot and want him to roll behind Suh and take over from there. They like Khalil as a quick-gap type guy. They want Suh to mentor him, teach him the game, and then turn it over to him.

"The Buccaneers were men of their word. They told me all that, then drafted him."