Khalil Davis, after strong 2019 season for NU, records fastest 40 among d-linemen at Combine

Khalil Davis was often a bright spot during a 2019 Nebraska football season that was generally a disappointment.

A defensive lineman from Blue Springs, Missouri, Davis also is making a sizable impression this weekend at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

The 6-foot-1, 308-pound Davis ran the 40-yard dash in 4.75 seconds, the top time recorded by a defensive lineman in Indy. He also recorded 32 repetitions in the 225-pound bench press, a mark that placed him in a tie for second among defensive linemen and in the top 10 among all players at the combine as of Saturday afternoon.

His twin brother, Carlos Davis, ran a 4.82-second 40, placing him third among defensive linemen. The 6-2, 313-pound Carlos Davis recorded 27 reps in the bench, tying him for 10th.

Davon Hamilton, out of Ohio State, led all defensive linemen with 33 reps in the bench press. Neville Gallimore, who played for Oklahoma, was second among d-linemen in the 40 at 4.79 seconds.

Khalil Davis led Nebraska (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten) last season with eight sacks and 11 tackles for loss while recording 45 tackles total. Carlos Davis recorded four sacks and five tackles for loss for a Husker defense that was 66th nationally in points allowed (27.8 per game) and 64th in yards allowed (388.8).