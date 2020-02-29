Khalil Davis, after strong '19 season for NU, records excellent 40 time at NFL Combine

Khalil Davis was often a bright spot during a 2019 Nebraska football season that was generally a disappointment.

A defensive lineman from Blue Springs, Missouri, Davis also is making a sizable impression this weekend at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The 6-foot-1, 308-pound Davis ran the 40-yard dash in 4.75 seconds Saturday, the sixth-best time recorded by a defensive lineman in Indy. James Smith-Williams (6-4, 265), formerly of North Carolina State, blazed the 40 in 4.60 seconds to lead all linemen.

Davis also recorded 32 repetitions in the 225-pound bench press, a mark that placed him in a tie for second among defensive linemen and in the top 10 among all players at the combine as of Saturday afternoon. A total of 300-some players are on hand for the most critical player-evaluation event on the annual NFL calendar.

Khalil Davis' twin brother, Carlos Davis, ran a 4.82-second 40, placing him in a tie for ninth among defensive linemen. The 6-2, 313-pound Carlos Davis recorded 27 reps in the bench, tying for 10th.

Davon Hamilton, out of Ohio State, led all defensive linemen with 33 reps in the bench press.