Khalil Davis, after strong '19 season for NU, records excellent 40 time at NFL Combine

Khalil Davis was often a bright spot during a 2019 Nebraska football season that was generally a disappointment.
A defensive lineman from Blue Springs, Missouri, Davis also is making a sizable impression this weekend at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The 6-foot-1, 308-pound Davis ran the 40-yard dash in 4.75 seconds Saturday, the sixth-best time recorded by a defensive lineman in Indy. James Smith-Williams (6-4, 265), formerly of North Carolina State, blazed the 40 in 4.60 seconds to lead all linemen.
Davis also recorded 32 repetitions in the 225-pound bench press, a mark that placed him in a tie for second among defensive linemen and in the top 10 among all players at the combine as of Saturday afternoon. A total of 300-some players are on hand for the most critical player-evaluation event on the annual NFL calendar.
Khalil Davis' twin brother, Carlos Davis, ran a 4.82-second 40, placing him in a tie for ninth among defensive linemen. The 6-2, 313-pound Carlos Davis recorded 27 reps in the bench, tying for 10th.
Davon Hamilton, out of Ohio State, led all defensive linemen with 33 reps in the bench press.
Khalil Davis led Nebraska (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten) last season with eight sacks and 11 tackles for loss while recording 45 tackles total. Carlos Davis recorded four sacks and five tackles for loss for a Husker defense that was 66th nationally in points allowed (27.8 per game) and 64th in yards allowed (388.8).
The Davis twins were joined at the combine by fellow defensive lineman Darrion Daniels (6-3, 311), who ran the 40 in 5.19 seconds, did 21 reps in the bench press and recorded a 27-inch vertical leap.
Meanwhile, Nebraska 2019 senior cornerback Lamar Jackson will go through combine drills with the rest of the defensive backs Sunday.