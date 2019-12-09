Key Husker walk-ons Bunch, Stalbird in NCAA transfer portal

A pair of key Nebraska walk-ons are in the NCAA's transfer portal.

Junior quarterback Andrew Bunch and redshirt freshman defensive back Isaiah Stalbird have each submitted their names into the portal and are set to transfer.

A school spokesman confirmed Bunch's move, while Stalbird acknowledged his intent to find a new school via Twitter.

Bunch started one game in 2018 at quarterback for Nebraska and played in two games as a junior in 2019. He was NU's No. 4 signal-caller this season, behind sophomores Adrian Martinez and Noah Vedral and freshman Luke McCaffrey. The room is only set to get deeper when Logan Smothers arrives on campus in January. Stalbird thanked head coach Scott Frost and said, "I would also like to thank my great teammates and strength staff that have helped develop me into the player and person I am today."

Stalbird worked up the depth chart and cracked the two-deep as a redshirt freshman this fall, seeing extensive work on special teams and some reserve work in the secondary.

He appeared in all 12 games, totaling a team-high 13 special-teams tackles. Stalbird also blocked a punt and forced a fumble against Northern Illinois.