Keep up with the Huskers at the NFL Combine

Nebraska has four players at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week.

Tight end Austin Allen kicks things off for NU by working out on Thursday. Then offensive lineman Cam Jurgens goes Friday, linebacker JoJo Domann on Saturday and defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt on Sunday.

Here's a look at how each performs in the athletic testing portions. The table below will update over the next several days.

Allen, the Aurora native, was one of several tight ends electing not to do the bench press at the combine. He may do that at Nebraska's pro day on March 22 instead.

