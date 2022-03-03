 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Keep up with the Huskers at the NFL Combine

  • Updated
  • 0
Nebraska vs. Oklahoma, 9.18

Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (11) checks out the field before the game against Oklahoma on Saturday, Sept. 18 in Norman, Okla.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Nebraska has four players at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week. 

Tight end Austin Allen kicks things off for NU by working out on Thursday. Then offensive lineman Cam Jurgens goes Friday, linebacker JoJo Domann on Saturday and defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt on Sunday. 

Here's a look at how each performs in the athletic testing portions. The table below will update over the next several days. 

Allen, the Aurora native, was one of several tight ends electing not to do the bench press at the combine. He may do that at Nebraska's pro day on March 22 instead. 

Name Pos Height Weight 40 dash Shuttle Vertical Bench Press
Austin Allen TE 6-7 5/8 253 4.79, 4.82 DNP
Cam Jurgens OL
JoJo Domann LB
Cam Taylor-Britt DB

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

