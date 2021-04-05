Kade Warner, a Nebraska co-captain in 2020, announces transfer to Kansas State

Wide receiver Kade Warner will continue his college football playing career at Kansas State, he announced Monday via Twitter.

A Nebraska co-captain as a junior last season, Warner joins a Wildcat program that was 4-6 overall last season, including 4-5 in the Big 12. Chris Klieman completed his second season as KSU's head coach in 2020.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Warner, son of Pro Football Hall of Fame member Kurt Warner, finished his Nebraska career with 30 receptions for 236 yards and no touchdowns.

Kade Warner, who originally joined Nebraska as a walk-on in 2017, was placed on scholarship for the 2020 season. He played in every game last season with four starts, catching five passes for 40 yards.

