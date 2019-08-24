Two plays that made No. 2 special during his first season with the Huskers:
A dime for six
On a first-down play from the Purdue 21-yard line and Nebraska trailing by 20, Adrian Martinez shows the kind of footwork and arm talent that most freshmen -- and many quarterbacks around the country -- simply don’t possess.
Martinez has trips to the field side and motions running back Devine Ozigbo that direction, too. He takes the snap, gets his feet set for a ball fake to the flat, then takes advantage of a good matchup for NU. Purdue plays man and Stanley Morgan, No. 1 to the outside, runs a post. JD Spielman is in the slot with safety Jacob Thieneman in coverage, and bends his route outside and then up the sideline. After the ball fake, Martinez resets his feet -- you see Mario Verduzco and the quarterbacks work on this drill all the time, shuffling their feet and resetting while moving in a circle -- and puts a throw into a tight window in the back of the end zone for a touchdown.
Good read, patient with the fake, beautiful footwork and a dime for a touchdown for Martinez in his third career game. Not too shabby.
Good defense isn't enough
Martinez isn’t just good in rhythm. Part of what makes him a special player is the ability to create something out of nothing.
In October, Wisconsin played a first-and-goal zone read play perfectly from the 7-yard line. Outside linebacker Zach Baun crashed down the line of scrimmage to tackle Devine Ozigbo, leading Martinez to keep the ball. Safety D’Cota Dixon folded over and had Martinez accounted for and looked to be in good position to meet him behind the line of scrimmage.
Martinez, though, put a series of moves on Dixon, an all-conference caliber player, to the boundary side. Dixon barely got a hand on Martinez as he scooted into the end zone.
Just playing good, solid defense isn’t enough to contain Martinez. Colorado learned it in Week 1, so did most of the Big Ten as the season went along.
