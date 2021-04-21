Just bloggin': Touted tight end Fidone 'has best practice since he's been here,' Beckton says

Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton wore the look of someone who was thinking, "Hey, glad you asked."

Husker fans naturally wonder about true freshman tight end Thomas Fidone's progress as the team moves into the very late stages of spring practice. After all, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Fidone was the nation's top tight end recruit in the class of 2021 by both Rivals and 247Sports.

So, how has he looked to this point?

"Just today was the best practice he's had since he's been here," Beckton told reporters Wednesday following the team's extensive scrimmage. "It's been a step-by-step process with him. We've given him a lot of information and he's done an unbelievable job."

A native of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Fidone had about four or five receptions during the scrimmage, the coach said.

"I've told him that I'm going to press him on every single detail when he's in -- same thing with (Norris graduate) James Carnie," Beckton said. "But Fidone has really, really improved since day one. He's only going to get better from here. The sky's the limit for him."