 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Just bloggin': Touted tight end Fidone 'has best practice since he's been here,' Beckton says
0 comments
topical top story

Just bloggin': Touted tight end Fidone 'has best practice since he's been here,' Beckton says

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska football practice, 4.17

Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone catches a pass during a football practice Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton wore the look of someone who was thinking, "Hey, glad you asked." 

Husker fans naturally wonder about true freshman tight end Thomas Fidone's progress as the team moves into the very late stages of spring practice. After all, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Fidone was the nation's top tight end recruit in the class of 2021 by both Rivals and 247Sports. 

So, how has he looked to this point?

"Just today was the best practice he's had since he's been here," Beckton told reporters Wednesday following the team's extensive scrimmage. "It's been a step-by-step process with him. We've given him a lot of information and he's done an unbelievable job." 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A native of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Fidone had about four or five receptions during the scrimmage, the coach said. 

"I've told him that I'm going to press him on every single detail when he's in -- same thing with (Norris graduate) James Carnie," Beckton said. "But Fidone has really, really improved since day one. He's only going to get better from here. The sky's the limit for him."  

Beckton said Fidone, a top 40 national recruit overall, is starting to understand the necessary techniques and how to practice on the college level. Fidone is a physical player, Beckton said, but he had to work on footwork and hand placement and those sorts of important details. 

"This was his best day, by far," Beckton said. "So I'm really, really proud of him. We just have to continue to press him. He's going to help this football team this year." 

The coach added, "I walked with him coming off the field and told him how proud I was of him." 

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-minute Drill: April 21, 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News