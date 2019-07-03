Bellevue West receiver and 2020 Nebraska verbal commit Zavier Betts received something of a scare Wednesday.
Competing in 7-on-7 competition at The Opening Finals in suburban Dallas -- an annual week-long camp that features top recruits from around the nation -- Betts was helped off the field with what initially appeared via Twitter video to be a serious leg injury.
Betts, though, later tweeted that he suffered "a really bad sprain."
Great news it’s not broken just a really bad sprain 😁 pic.twitter.com/XsX38wKjQ9— Zavier (@zavierbetts1) July 3, 2019
Betts, who announced his verbal commitment April 3, is the first Nebraska native to compete in The Opening Finals.