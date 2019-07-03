{{featured_button_text}}
Friday Night Lights II, 6.21

Bellevue West four-star wide receiver and Nebraska verbal commitment Zavier Betts (left) and Johnson-Brock wide receiver Ty Hahn take part in drills during June's second Friday Night Lights camp at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Bellevue West receiver and 2020 Nebraska verbal commit Zavier Betts received something of a scare Wednesday.

Competing in 7-on-7 competition at The Opening Finals in suburban Dallas -- an annual week-long camp that features top recruits from around the nation -- Betts was helped off the field with what initially appeared via Twitter video to be a serious leg injury.

Betts, though, later tweeted that he suffered "a really bad sprain."

Betts, who announced his verbal commitment April 3, is the first Nebraska native to compete in The Opening Finals.

