Just bloggin': Martinez on Robinson and McCaffrey: 'You have to do what's best for you'
Just bloggin': Martinez on Robinson and McCaffrey: 'You have to do what's best for you'

Nebraska vs. Rutgers, 12.18

Wan'Dale Robinson finds running room against the Rutgers defense last December in Piscataway, N.J.

 BEN SOLOMAN, Rutgers Athletics

Nebraska during the winter lost two key play-makers to the transfer portal in Wan'Dale Robinson and Luke McCaffrey. 

Adrian Martinez wished them well Monday, expressing confidence in the play-makers in the system.  

"You have to do what's best for you," the junior quarterback told reporters at Memorial Stadium. "I respect their decision. I will say I'm happy with the guys we have here and excited about the group. That includes the receivers and that includes the quarterback room."

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez shares his outlook for the season during a news conference, Monday, April 5, 2021.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Robinson was easily Nebraska's leading receiver last season (51 catches for 461 yards) while ranking fourth with 240 yards on 46 rushing attempts. He finished the season with two touchdowns, then transferred to Kentucky.

McCaffrey started twice last season, a win against Penn State and a loss to Illinois. A speedy redshirt freshman, McCaffrey completed 63.2 percent of his passes and threw six interceptions versus only one touchdown pass. He rushed 65 times for 364 yards (5.6 ypc). He transferred to Louisville. 

"I wish them the best because I think both of them are good football players and good people, too," Martinez said. "I enjoyed being friends with them. Best of luck to them, and no hard feelings on my end."

