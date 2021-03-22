Just bloggin': Jaimes says Frost has Nebraska program headed in right direction

Former Nebraska offensive tackle Brenden Jaimes is moving on, hoping to get drafted this spring by an NFL team.

The memories of his final season at NU, though, are fresh in his mind.

"There were many challenges with last season," he said Monday, referring at least in part to COVID-related issues. "Everybody had challenges, not only on our team but other teams as well. Coach (Scott) Frost preaches that he wants a bunch of tough guys on this team, and that's someone who I tried to be. I didn't really want to be the rah-rah guy; I wanted to be the person who went out and got it done on the field and in the weight room and was a good example off the field and led by example. That was the leadership role I fell into."

However, Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin pushed Jaimes to be a better vocal leader as a senior. Jaimes said he achieved that "pretty well, especially with the young guys." He helped them learn to watch film by themselves and take notes and "just do things the right way."