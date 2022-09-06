Just askin': Assessing the potential for Nebraska volleyball, and the tenor around football

Four Downs: Improvement on O-line, and three other Husker takeaways Amie Just and Luke Mullin deliver the latest Four Downs from Memorial Stadium on Monday. Up first: the offensive line.

Welcome to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin' mailbag.

The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions, I attempt to answer them. Doesn’t have to just be football. Can be volleyball, basketball, softball, baseball — you name it.

If you want your question included in next week’s edition of the mailbag, you can find me on Twitter at @Amie_Just or email ajust@journalstar.com.

Here are some of the questions asked ahead of the No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team's match against No. 17 Creighton and after the football team's win over North Dakota on Saturday.

Volleyball questions first. …

How good can this Husker volleyball team be? They seem to still be gelling but things are going well so far. Is this team scarier when they actually come together? – Ryan L.

Without sounding overly cliche, I think the sky’s the limit for this squad. They still have some things to work through — set placement from the setters to Kaitlyn Hord, settling in with the 6-2, working on service aces, defensive positioning, blocking technique, etc. — but this team has the pieces to make a deep run in December. Remember, the Huskers have only been in the 6-2 for roughly a week and have played just two matches with the rotation, so there are still some quirks for them to get used to.

Even with the growing pains, the Huskers have swept all five of their matches thus far, and that win over then-unranked Pepperdine on Aug. 27 is looking better after the Waves upset Baylor in four sets last week. The Waves are now ranked in the top 25.

This week and next should be a real test for Nebraska — playing No. 17 Creighton (5-1) in Omaha on Wednesday, then hosting former Husker assistant coach Tyler Hildebrand’s Long Beach State squad (4-1) on Saturday before turning around to host No. 11 Stanford (3-1) next Tuesday.

Nebraska more than welcomes that challenge, especially ahead of the daunting Big Ten slate.

In regards to volleyball, what is the biggest obstacle to overcome this season? – Jennifer N.

Sounds like right now it’s the little things, like I touched on above. Last week, John Cook rattled off a bunch of things that Nebraska touched on during “fix-it Monday,” such as, positioning on offense and defense, blocking techniques, serving, where the Huskers start in serve-receive patterns, footwork, set placement, etc.

One specific thing the Huskers have talked about is set placement for Kaitlyn Hord. Hord, a 6-foot-4 middle blocker, touches the ball so much higher on her attack than other Huskers, so the setters have to compensate for that. And that takes repetition and more repetition, and then some more repetition. Once that setter-to-Hord chemistry gets worked out, look out. Because Hord’s already been able to do some dominant things even when the operation isn’t as precise as it could be.

One of the few statistics where Nebraska isn’t at the top of the Big Ten or near it is service aces, something Cook quipped about recently. The Huskers are no longer last, but they are second-to-last, averaging 1.20 service aces per set.

Now, football questions. …

When the game was tied up right before half, there was no yelling... There is just a defeated feeling in general. Everyone is used to this. It is not okay. – Sunny S.

People want something to believe in. The state of Nebraska and its identity is so intricately linked to football that when things don’t go according to expectations, it’s frustrating for everyone involved. I get it. I’m not much of an optimist, but I do truly believe the Huskers are capable of more. The talent is there.

Casey Thompson is one heck of a quarterback. Trey Palmer is a dominant receiver. And co-Big Ten offensive player of the week Anthony Grant is showing that his junior college stats weren’t a fluke. The defense, for all its faults, has several incredibly talented players, too, like Ochaun Mathis and Garrett Nelson, for example. Everyone, players and coaches included, needs to come together to play as a team. Now, is it too late for Scott Frost’s future here? I’m not so certain, but I wouldn’t give up on Nebraska football altogether. There are some real bright spots on this roster.

What is being done about the missed tackles? – Multiple people.

Nebraska is well aware of the issues at hand there. I asked defensive coordinator Erik Chinander about this Tuesday afternoon. Here’s his quote in full.

“We still missed a few out there,” Chinander said. “Unfortunately, most of the misses we’ve had in the last couple weeks have led to (Northwestern, North Dakota) extending drives. We’ve got to do a better job of leveraging the football right now — all levels of the defense, D-Line, linebackers, DBs, everyone’s got to do a better job leveraging the football.

“When you leverage the football, those missed tackles — if you do miss a tackle — they turn into 1 extra yard instead of 5 or 6. We’ve just gotta do a better job of leveraging.”

Nebraska is going 1s vs. 1s in practice now during some sessions, but that doesn’t mean there’s going to be in-game-esque tackling there.

“Just because you’re good on good doesn’t mean you’re live tackling,” Chinander said. “But the reaction time, I think, for those guys making the tackles (is a good thing).”

What has caused the downfall of our offensive line pipeline? – Jeff S.

To quote John Cook, this is a podcast question. This is a type of question that deserves more than two or three paragraphs because there’s so much that goes into it. I feel like we could talk about this for an hour.

As far as recruiting five-star talent to Nebraska for the offensive line, it’s not that they’re just not coming to Nebraska. They’re rarely coming to the Big Ten at all. Take the 2019 class. The top offensive line recruits, according to the ESPN Top 300, went to to the SEC. Two to Alabama, two to Tennessee, one to Texas A&M, one to Georgia. One five-star went to a Big Ten school, with Devontae Dobbs going to Michigan State.

But, of course, not every NFL star was a five-star. Cam Jurgens was a four-star tight end coming out of Beatrice. So, the recruiting staff needs to identify potential fits in hopes it works out. (It’s much more complicated than that, but, again, podcast question.)