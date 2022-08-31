Just askin': Amie Just's Husker mailbag wants to know one thing ... why?

Hello! Welcome to the Lincoln Journal Star’s inaugural edition of the Just askin' mailbag.

The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions, I attempt to answer them. Doesn’t have to just be football. Can be volleyball, basketball, softball, baseball — you name it.

If you want your question included in next week’s edition of the mailbag, you can find me on Twitter at @Amie_Just or email ajust@journalstar.com.

Here are some of the questions asked after Nebraska’s loss to Northwestern and ahead of the Huskers’ matchup against North Dakota.

>> “Why?” — Brian J.

Ah, yes, the age-old question that has driven philosophers mad since the dawn of time.

Even without context, this feels like the exact headspace most Nebraska fans are in right now. Exasperated. Frustrated. Tired. No need to elaborate. Just … why?

There are several places we could go with this. How far back do we want to go? Do we want to trace it all back to the firing of Frank Solich, or are we focusing on frustrations spurred by recent events? I'll stick with the latter, even though my tin foil hat says otherwise.

Why does Nebraska keep losing close games?

There’s no one simple answer to that, as the catalyst has been different for the past seven single-digit losses.

This past game, we can chalk up the momentum swing to the botched onside kick call that came courtesy Scott Frost, but Nebraska’s offense didn’t help itself in the fourth quarter after having played a solid three quarters.

Why did the defense fall flat?

Another great question. After all of the offseason hype, things looked as if it had regressed rather than built off last season. Sure, JoJo Domann is off to bigger and better things, but there are plenty of defensive fixtures that are still here who came up short last week, too.

Or another “Why” that landed in my inbox several times after the loss: Why does Frost still have a job? That’s complicated, and we’ll get into that.

But, yeah. “Why?” I get it. I hear you.

>> “Why would a human onside kick with an 11-point lead in the third?” — Cheese H.

Another good question — one that several people emailed me about. One reader, James A., lamented that in his nearly 90 years, he’d never witnessed a dumber play call.

After the game, Frost said the decision came out of aggression and that he wanted the team to capitalize on momentum.

I get the philosophical reasoning, but in practicality, I don’t.

That’s a 50/50 call at best. Even if you get it, you take control again at your 44ish-yard line. If you don’t? You put your defense out there again on a short field with Northwestern regaining some of that momentum back.

At that stage of the game, Northwestern had amassed 298 yards. It’s not as if the Wildcats were struggling. Sure, they’d had some drives that went awry preceding Nebraska’s onside kick (a punt and a fumble), but Northwestern was never truly out of that game.

And we all saw how it ended.

The onside kick is still getting chatter nationally, as South Carolina's special-teams coordinator Pete Lembo spoke about it Wednesday, saying that he's sure Nebraska's coaches saw something they could exploit.

But, "Momentum is a real thing," Lembo continued. "After that play, you didn't know one team was up 11 and the other was down 11. It took a lot of the wind out of Nebraska's sails, it seemed like."

A solid outside perspective from someone who knows a thing or two about special teams.

>> “Will Matt Rhule or Scott Frost still be employed on Halloween?” — Ralph M.

If Frost is on the hot seat, Carolina’s Rhule’s chair is scorching. Typically, there’s less patience in the NFL than there is at the college level (Clay Helton’s post-Week 2 firing at USC last season notwithstanding).

So, if things continue to snowball for both Rhule and Frost, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for both programs to move on before my favorite holiday.

But Frost won’t get canned before Oct. 1. It’s just not a fiscally responsible move.

Why Oct. 1? That’s the day Frost’s buyout is chopped in half.

If Nebraska let Frost walk before the first day of October, the university owes him $15 million. That number drops to $7.5 million on Oct. 1.

The rest of Nebraska’s schedule looks like this: home opener against North Dakota on Saturday, host Georgia Southern on Sept. 10, host a top-10 Oklahoma on Sept. 17, a week off, then host Indiana for Homecoming on Oct. 1.

Yes. Oct. 1. Will Indiana be the final straw? Or will Frost make it through the season?