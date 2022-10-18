Judge rules that university must release metrics on Scott Frost contract within 7 days

A Lincoln judge has given the University of Nebraska-Lincoln seven days to turn over the metrics — which consist of two paragraphs — agreed to as part of former Husker football coach Scott Frost's restructured contract.

But not for men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, because there was no evidence at trial to prove that the metrics exist in written form.

Though not a slam dunk, Tuesday's decision was largely a public-records win for USA Today, which sued the university after the school's director of records denied its reporter's request, calling it personal information that should remain confidential.

At trial earlier this month, USA Today argued it should be public under state law because it involves the expense of public funds.

The university provided Frost's metrics to District Judge Ryan Post for his review. But Jaclyn Klintoe, UNL's director of university records, testified that she looked for such a document for Hoiberg and couldn't find one, even after a meeting with athletic director Trev Alberts, who provided her Hoiberg's paper employment file.

In an eight-page decision, Post said: "The evidence showed no document or other public record in any form containing the Fred Hoiberg metrics exists and the relator has not met its burden."

But regarding Frost's metrics, the judge rejected the argument of the university's attorney, Steven Davidson, who questioned whether it even mattered any more, in light of Frost's firing in September just three games into the season.

Post said that had no bearing on whether the records were public records subject to disclosure. USA Today remains interested in seeing them, the metrics are public records, and it has been denied access, he said.

"The conclusion of Scott Frost’s employment does not render the dispute moot," Post wrote.

He also rejected Davidson's contention that, by state law, public employees' salary and directory information was public information, but anything else is protected.

Davidson cited an opinion by the Nebraska Attorney General's Office, rejecting the Journal Star's earlier request for the same information.

Post said the Attorney General had applied a broad definition of personal in concluding “the metrics are personal in that they relate to, and affect, a particular person, Coach Frost.”

But, he said, Nebraska has broad public-records laws that generally provide open access to governmental records. And statutory exemptions shielding public records from disclosure are narrowly construed.

In any case, the metrics for Frost were tied to the program, not to goals and objectives specific to an individual employee’s duties or responsibilities, Post said.

He said the record he reviewed consisted of just two paragraphs: the first containing metrics for the football program and the second an additional agreement by the university related to Frost's contract of employment.

"In sum, the court finds the respondent (university) has not shown by clear and convincing evidence that the personal information exemption exempts the Scott Frost metrics from disclosure," Post wrote.

It wasn't immediately clear if the university would appeal the decision.

According to previously released information, Frost's restructured contract included a reduction in salary from $5 million to $4 million for this year, but also spelled out the opportunity to bump his salary back to $5 million in 2023 and beyond if the program achieved certain "metrics" in 2022.