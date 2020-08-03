Juco transfer DB Joseph is on campus, enrolled at UNL to become official member of team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nadab Joseph is officially a Nebraska football player.

The junior college defensive back transfer arrived on campus over the weekend after being admitted to UNL and is enrolled in classes, a school spokesman confirmed to the Journal Star on Monday. Those developments mean Joseph's spot in the football program is solidified.

That this would happen was never in significant doubt since Joseph verbally committed to NU last month, but because he graduated and committed outside of a normal signing period, the process for formally adding him to the program was slightly different than a player who simply signed a National Letter of Intent in December or February.

Joseph, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound Miami native, was a four-star prospect out of high school and originally signed with Georgia but didn't qualify and ended up at Independence (Kansas) Community College.