You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Juco transfer DB Nadab Joseph enrolled at NU, on campus
View Comments
topical

Juco transfer DB Nadab Joseph enrolled at NU, on campus

{{featured_button_text}}
Nadab Joseph

Nadab Joseph was a four-star cornerback prospect coming out of high school.

 Rivals.com

Nadab Joseph is officially a Nebraska football player. 

The junior college defensive back transfer arrived on campus over the weekend after being admitted to UNL and is enrolled in classes, a school spokesman confirmed to the Journal Star. Those developments mean Joseph's spot in the football program is solidified. 

That they would happen was never in significant doubt since Joseph verbally committed to NU last month, but because he graduated and committed outside of a normal signing period, the process for formally adding him to the program was slightly different than a player who simply signs a National Letter of Intent in December or February. 

Joseph, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound Miami native, was a four-star prospect out of high school and originally signed with Georgia but didn't qualify and ended up at Independence (Kan.) Community College. 

Once he clears through Nebraska's onboarding protocols, he will be able to join the Huskers in their offseason preparations. Currently, formal preseason camp is slated to begin Aug. 7, though the Big Ten told athletic directors in a letter late last week that a decision about whether camps will be allowed to begin on time will be finalized early this week. 

He is the final addition to Nebraska's 25-man recruiting class for the 2020 season and now the Huskers only wait on punter Daniel Cerni, who has not yet arrived from Australia amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Vedral discusses making his first career start at Nebraska

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News