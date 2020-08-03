Juco transfer DB Joseph is on campus, enrolled at UNL to become official member of team

Nadab Joseph is officially a Nebraska football player.
The junior college defensive back transfer arrived on campus over the weekend after being admitted to UNL and is enrolled in classes, a school spokesman confirmed to the Journal Star on Monday. Those developments mean Joseph's spot in the football program is solidified.
That this would happen was never in significant doubt since Joseph verbally committed to NU last month, but because he graduated and committed outside of a normal signing period, the process for formally adding him to the program was slightly different than a player who simply signed a National Letter of Intent in December or February.
Joseph, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound Miami native, was a four-star prospect out of high school and originally signed with Georgia but didn't qualify and ended up at Independence (Kansas) Community College.
Once he clears through Nebraska's onboarding protocols, he will be able to join the Huskers in their offseason preparations. Currently, formal preseason camp is set to begin Aug. 7, though the Big Ten told athletic directors in a letter late last week that a decision about whether camps will be allowed to begin on time will be finalized early this week.
He is the final addition to Nebraska's 25-man recruiting class for the 2020 season and now the Huskers only wait on punter Daniel Cerni, who has not yet arrived from Australia amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
