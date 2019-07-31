Jahkeem Green is sticking with Nebraska.
Green, a junior college standout at Highland (Kansas) Community College, verbally committed to Nebraska in April but took a June official visit to Texas Tech while finishing up summer classes, will indeed attend NU, Highland assistant coach Judd Remmers told the Journal Star on Wednesday.
Remmers said he talked to Green on Wednesday, and Green confirmed "it's a done deal."
Green was slated to wrap up his summer classwork Wednesday, and his grades are expected to be official by early next week. Once that happens and he's cleared by the NCAA — a step that is not expected to be a hurdle, a source told the Journal Star — then the 6-foot-5, 305-pound defensive lineman can begin practicing with Nebraska.
That timeline would theoretically put him on track toward joining the program by mid- to late next week. In that scenario, Nebraska would just hold a spot on its 110-man preseason camp roster for Green to fill when he arrives on campus.
Until that point, he is not bound to NU by anything but his word, so the coaching staff will certainly breathe easier once he is officially with the team.
Once that happens, Green will join a position group that's already one of the deepest on the roster and includes five scholarship seniors. With two years of eligibility to play, the Sumter, South Carolina, native has a chance to play a key role both this fall and in 2020.
Green looked to be ticketed to South Carolina out of Highland until a unique academic rule prevented him from being eligible to play in the SEC. An online math class he's taking through Highland doesn't count in the eyes of that conference, meaning he would not qualify at any SEC school.
Then Nebraska entered the picture, Green visited during the Red-White Spring Game and gave his verbal commitment to the staff the same weekend.
The only waver since then came in late June when he officially visited Texas Tech. Remmers called Green's decision a "coin flip" as recently as last week.
"He's just an explosive player," Remmers said when Green committed. "He's probably 6-foot-4 or 6-5, 300 pounds, and he's a flat-belly kid that can run. He's explosive. He uses his hands really well to get separation and to be able to get off a block and make a play."
"He's a team-first guy," Remmers added. "Jahkeem had everybody in the SEC offer him heading into his sophomore year, but he played the whole season. We weren't playing for a national championship or anything. … A lot of guys that have all their offers, they're selfish and want to protect themselves so they don't get hurt or whatever for the four-year school, but Jahkeem put his team first even at the junior college level."