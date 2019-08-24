There are two sides to every story, or in this case, every season. Our top 25 teams have 25 bright spots, and 25 weak spots. Well, maybe 23. We're still looking for ways to pick apart Clemson and Alabama, but to no avail. That said, let's dive into the Journal Star's preseason top 25.
1. Clemson
The good: Sophomore QB Trevor Lawrence carved up Notre Dame and Alabama last year, and he has a lot of weapons around him, including RB Travis Etienne. For that reason, Clemson starts at No. 1.
The bad: There are some big voids to fill on the defensive front. Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant are in the NFL, and so the pass rush is a (small) question mark.
2. Alabama
The good: Tua Tagovailoa. He shot a lot of life into Bama's offense last year, throwing for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns (and only six INTs). His favorite target, WR Jerry Jeudy, is back, and ... heck, this team is loaded again.
The bad: We're getting nit-picky here, but the Tide has some questions up front on offense and on defense. Yes, Bama knows how to reload, but replacing Quinnen Williams, Deionte Thomas and Mack Wilson will not be easy.
3. Georgia
The good: Georgia nearly got into the College Football Playoff last year, and the Bulldogs return a lot of firepower from that team, including QB Josh Fromm and RB D'Andre Swift, who rushed for 1,049 yards as a sophomore.
The bad: The Dawgs still reside in the same conference as Alabama, so Dec. 7 (SEC title game) will be an important date. If Georgia wants to play for the top prize, it might have to knock off Bama in December, or run the table until then.
4. Oklahoma
The good: Shocker! (Not really). The offense. Heisman winner Kyler Murray is gone, but in comes Bama transfer Jalen Hurts. He'll have a strong running back behind him and OU should pile up points.
The bad: Defense continues to be a weakness. Former Ohio State DC Alex Grinch has been handed the reins and nine starters are back, but this is a unit that gave up 33.3 points per game last year.
5. Michigan
The good: Perception. Ohio State comes to the Big House, Shea Patterson is a darn good quarterback and the defense is still stingy. The thinking is things might align for Jim Harbaugh, who enters Year 5 in Ann Arbor.
The bad: There is a four-week stretch that could prove to be tricky. Army in Week 2 is no gimme, and the Wolverines head to Wisconsin on Sept. 21 before hosting Iowa on Oct. 5. Any early hiccups could derail the ride.
6. Ohio State
The good: There's a lot to get on track. New coach (Ryan Day). New quarterback (likely Georgia transfer Justin Fields). A new-look defensive front. With a soft schedule to start, the Buckeyes have time to get everyone on the same page.
The bad: The Buckeyes begin life after Urban Meyer. They must also replace four starters on the offensive line, though don't be fooled. OSU has plenty of talented linemen ready to step up.
7. LSU
The good: The Bayou Bengals believe they have found the cure to their well-documented offensive ills by hiring Joe Brady away from the NFL to serve as passing game coordinator. He'll run an offense that is more suited to QB Joe Burrow.
The bad: LSU tends to reload, not rebuild, on defense, but the departures of LB Devin White and CB Greedy Williams are big losses. A trip to Austin, Texas, in Week 2 will certainly test a new-look defense.
8. Notre Dame
The good: The Irish have won 22 of their past 26 games, and the offense returns eight starters, including quarterback Ian Book. The defense, led by defensive end Julian Okwara, is pretty tough, too.
The bad: Any hopes of a return to the College Football Playoff hinge on three tough road games -- Georgia (Sept. 21), Michigan (Oct. 26) and Stanford (Nov. 30). Could the schedule catch up to the Irish?
9. Utah
The good: There are two clutch QBs on this roster in Tyler Huntley and Jason Shelley, Zach Moss is a 1,000-yard rusher, the defensive front four is as good as it gets and the schedule doesn't include Oregon or Stanford.
The bad: There are some question marks on defense. The Utes must replace a pair of productive linebackers from a season ago, and both starting safeties departed. A September contest at USC will be an early test.
10. Texas
The good: There is a lot of hype amid the Longhorns this offseason, and it starts with quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who accounted for 41 TDs and led the Horns to the Big 12 title game last year.
The bad: Can Texas' defense survive the offense-driven Big 12? The Longhorns were 57th in scoring defense last year and must replace two big pieces from last year in DE Charles Omenihu and LB Gary Johnson.
11. Florida
The good: Dan Mullens got the Gators back on track last year, finishing 10-3 in Year 1. The first half of the schedule sets up nicely. The Gators will play Miami in Orlando and host five home games before heading to LSU on Oct. 12.
The bad: The Gators must replace six starters on offense, and there may be a quarterback battle brewing. Feleipe Franks returns after a nice junior season, but freshman Emory Jones could push him for playing time.
12. Texas A&M
The good: The offense, which averaged 36 points per game last year, will dazzle. Kellen Mond is back under center after throwing for 3,107 yards last year, three productive wideouts return and the offensive line has a lot of experience.
The bad: Have you seen the schedule? The Aggies go to Clemson, and finish the season with road games at Georgia and LSU. Oh, and don't forget about West Division rival Alabama. Yikes!
13. Oregon
The good: It starts at quarterback and the Ducks have a great one. Justin Herbert may be the top pick in next year's NFL Draft. He decided to come back for his senior year after throwing for 3,151 yards and 29 TDs.
The bad: The pass defense has some question marks, and the schedule will be dicey. The Ducks open against Auburn on neutral turf, and they'll play two key divisional games on the road -- at Stanford and at Washington.
14. Washington
The good: A lot hinges on Georgia transfer QB Jacob Eason, but he'll have a nice security blanket up front. The Huskies return four starters up front, including All-Pac-12 center Nick Harris and tackle Jared Hilbers.
The bad: Chris Petersen faces a big rebuilding project. The Huskies must replace 13 starters, including nine on defense. The offense (88th nationally in scoring last year) needs some juice.
15. Michigan State
The good: Quarterback Brian Lewerke is healthy after a shoulder injury hampered his 2018 season. A return to his 2017 form (2,793 passing yards, 20 TDs) will make for another big season in the Land of Sparty.
The bad: On paper, the Spartans really don't have a running game that's going to scare anyone. LJ Scott is gone (he missed eight games last year) and the top returning back is junior Connor Heyward (529 yards last year).
16. Auburn
The good: War Eagle can always count on a stingy defense, and this season should be no different. Defensive linemen Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson could have bolted for the NFL but decided to return for their senior seasons.
The bad: Who replaces Jarrett Stidham at quarterback? True freshman Bo Nix is creating a lot of excitement, but is the five-star recruit ready for the bright lights of the SEC?
17. Iowa
The good: A.J. Epenesa is among the nation's top pass rushers. Junior DE Chauncey Golston will be on the other side and those two form arguably the Big Ten's best pass-rushing duo. Senior QB Nate Stanley is a proven veteran.
The bad: Iowa hasn't always been known as a flashy offensive unit, and now the Hawkeyes must replace their two biggest playmakers from a year ago in tight ends Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson. Both were first-round NFL picks.
18. Nebraska
The good: The players appear to be buying into Scott Frost's culture. Led by QB Adrian Martinez, the Huskers started to figure out how to win games last year, finishing 4-2 over their final six games.
The bad: There are questions -- and optimism -- at the skill positions, and the defense must improve after allowing 31.3 points per game last year. Depth remains a concern at several spots.
19. Missouri
The good: Losing QB Drew Lock would seem like a major blow. But Missouri has Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant in its pocket, and there is talent around him, including RB Larry Rountree and and TE Albert Okwuegbunam.
The bad: Mizzou still has to deal with the Georgias and Floridas, though the Tigers miss Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M this year. The Tigers are also banned from postseason play this season because of NCAA sanctions.
20. Wisconsin
The good: Jonathan Taylor isn't good, he's great. The junior running back rushed for 2,194 yards and 16 touchdowns and another strong season will have him contending for the Heisman. Of course, he'll run behind a stout O-line.
The bad: Wisconsin needs to have a quarterback step up -- whether that's junior Jack Coan or highly touted recruit Graham Mertz -- or Taylor is going to be a one-man band. Taylor can only carry the Badgers so far.
21. Iowa State
The good: There were some NFL questions directed toward coach Matt Campbell at Big 12 media days. That tells you how well the fourth-year coach has done at ISU. QB Brock Purdy is a rising star.
The bad: Iowa State, not known for growing standout skill players on trees, must replace two stars from last year's 8-5 team in RB David Montgomery and WR Hakeem Butler. The running offense ranked 112th nationally last year.
22. Penn State
The good: Penn State's pass rush was stout last year (3.6 sacks per game), and the Nittany Lions -- with DE Yetur Gross-Matos and rising LB Micah Parsons -- will bring the pressure again.
The bad: There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding James Franklin's squad, especially after five starters left early for the NFL. And how do the Nittany Lions go about replacing Trace McSorley at QB? That's the biggest question.
23. UCF
The good: There was very little fall-off in Josh Heupel's first year at UCF, and there is still plenty of talent in Orlando. Veteran Adrian Killins leads a deep running back core that includes junior Greg McCrae.
The bad: The Knights will not have McKenzie Milton this season after he suffered a serious leg injury late last year. Darriel Mack and Notre Dame grad transfer Brandon Wimbush will battle for the starting spot.
24. Syracuse
The good: Dino Babers, who guided the Orange to a 10-3 record last season, is proving to be one of the best coaches in the biz, and DE Alton Robinson and CB Chris Frederick lead a tough "D."
The bad: QB Eric Dungey was a big part of the Orange's run to 10 wins, and he's gone. Syracuse is banking on sophomore Tommy DeVito, which also means a change in scheme.
25. Washington State
The good: You can always count on Mike Leach to develop another QB who can sling a ball 60 times a game, and transfer Gage Gubrud is next in line after earning FCS All-American honors at Eastern Washington. Several key WRs are back.
The bad: That said, there will be question marks surrounding Gubrud, who will get just one season in Leach's system. Can he transition well from the FCS level? If not, it will be a long season in Pullman.