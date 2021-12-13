Joseph on radio: Frost gives revamped offensive staff 'full reign to do things the way we see it'

Mickey Joseph's success as an LSU assistant coach dictates that he likely could have gotten an array of other jobs.
During an appearance Monday on the Husker Sports Nightly radio show, the 53-year-old Joseph said he wanted to come to Nebraska "because I truly believe that Scott (Frost) has this program going in the right direction.
"I'm sure people are looking at wins and losses," added Joseph, referring to Frost's record of 15-29 (10-25 Big Ten) in four seasons at NU. "As a coach, you know, we look around that sometimes and see what's going on. There's a few pieces he has to put in place. He's on the right track with it. I see a well-coached team on Saturday. I see a team that's playing hard. They've come up short a few times.
"He's going to figure that out. We're going to figure that out on offense with Whip (new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple from Pitt). We're going to figure out what we have to do to score more points."
Joseph, hired Dec. 3 as receivers coach, passing game coordinator and associate head coach, said Frost has given the offensive staff "full reign to do things the way we see it. That's hard for some coaches sometimes, especially since Scott is a great offensive mind. But he knows right now he needs to be the CEO and run the entire ship. But we're still going to need him because he's such a great play-caller and such a good offensive mind.
"But I'm sure he feels the kids need him more right now, and that's what he's doing."
An LSU assistant since 2017, Joseph has been recruiting for Nebraska for about a week. He said the Husker brand still carries weight on the recruiting trail.
"Well, people down south, they're curious about Nebraska," he said. "They understand I went here (from 1988 to 1991), and it was my school. But I think the brand's still there. At the end of the day, you flip to a winning season. You get on the 'plus' side, and it starts building back up."
He added that he met with all of his receivers as soon as arriving in Lincoln, and later met individually with Zavier Betts and Omar Manning.
Joseph, a New Orleans native, sounded genuinely glad to be back in Lincoln. He arrived at Nebraska as a highly touted recruit known for his option wizardry at Archbishop Shaw High School in nearby Marrero, Louisiana.
"It's a weird feeling coming back," he said. "You know, you feel the butterflies seeing the stadium and seeing the city, and seeing how the city has grown. You're really like, OK, this is not the Lincoln I left, but this is the Lincoln I'm going to embrace with my family and just try to get things going."
The conversation turned nostalgic, with Joseph acknowledging that as a high school star he leaned toward signing with Oklahoma because he liked the outgoing personality of Barry Switzer. He felt it matched his personality.
But his mom ultimately stepped in.
"She made it clear where I was going," Joseph recalls. "She said, 'You're going with coach (Tom) Osborne. You're not going to Oklahoma.' You know, she never said the coach's name (at Oklahoma), but she said coach Osborne's name. So, she kind of made me see the light of it. It's something you wouldn't trade. It's something that's very dear to me right now.
"I'm happy for the return, that I can return to my alma mater. Because at the end of the day, if it wasn't for the University of Nebraska, we wouldn't be sitting here today. It's a great foundation that I would never trade. Great memories. I'm glad my mom saw the big picture."