Joseph on radio: Frost gives revamped offensive staff 'full reign to do things the way we see it'

"But I'm sure he feels the kids need him more right now, and that's what he's doing."

An LSU assistant since 2017, Joseph has been recruiting for Nebraska for about a week. He said the Husker brand still carries weight on the recruiting trail.

"Well, people down south, they're curious about Nebraska," he said. "They understand I went here (from 1988 to 1991), and it was my school. But I think the brand's still there. At the end of the day, you flip to a winning season. You get on the 'plus' side, and it starts building back up."

He added that he met with all of his receivers as soon as arriving in Lincoln, and later met individually with Zavier Betts and Omar Manning.

Joseph, a New Orleans native, sounded genuinely glad to be back in Lincoln. He arrived at Nebraska as a highly touted recruit known for his option wizardry at Archbishop Shaw High School in nearby Marrero, Louisiana.

"It's a weird feeling coming back," he said. "You know, you feel the butterflies seeing the stadium and seeing the city, and seeing how the city has grown. You're really like, OK, this is not the Lincoln I left, but this is the Lincoln I'm going to embrace with my family and just try to get things going."