Jets sign ex-Husker Maher

Eagles Cowboys Football

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher (2) watches his 62-yard field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half on Dec. 9, 2018.

 RON JENKINS, Associated Press file photo

The New York Jets signed former Husker kicker Brett Maher to a reserve/futures contract this week

Maher was released by the Dallas Cowboys in December after he missed 10 field-goal attempts, the most by a kicker in the past for seasons. He was 20-of-30 overall this season, and made all 36 of PATs.

He has also demonstrated a strong leg, becoming the first kicker in NFL history with three 60-yarders — a 62-yarder last season and this season against Philadelphia and a 63-yarder this season against the Jets.

Maher signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2013, but he was waived that July.

