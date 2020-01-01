Jets sign ex-Husker Maher

The New York Jets signed former Husker kicker Brett Maher to a reserve/futures contract this week

Maher was released by the Dallas Cowboys in December after he missed 10 field-goal attempts, the most by a kicker in the past for seasons. He was 20-of-30 overall this season, and made all 36 of PATs.

He has also demonstrated a strong leg, becoming the first kicker in NFL history with three 60-yarders — a 62-yarder last season and this season against Philadelphia and a 63-yarder this season against the Jets.

Maher signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2013, but he was waived that July.

