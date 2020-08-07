Jaiden Francois, a highly touted member of NU's class of 2020, announces transfer to UCF

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jaiden Francois, a former highly touted member of Nebraska's Class of 2020, has found a new school that's much closer to home.

A consensus four-star defensive back last season at South Dade (Florida) High School, Francois announced Friday he's transferring to Central Florida, located in Orlando, where current Nebraska head coach Scott Frost was 13-0 in 2017.

Francois was ranked among the nation's top 300 players in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He's the second defensive back from the Miami area who signed with Nebraska's Class of 2020 but ended up in a program closer to home.

Henry Gray, of Hollywood, Florida, last month announced his transfer to Florida International.

