You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jaiden Francois, a highly touted member of NU's class of 2020, announces transfer to UCF
View Comments
topical
HUSKER FOOTBALL

Jaiden Francois, a highly touted member of NU's class of 2020, announces transfer to UCF

{{featured_button_text}}
Jaiden Francois

Jaiden Francois shows off his Nebraska football shirt after choosing the Huskers over the hometown Miami Hurricanes during college signing day at South Dade High School in Homestead, Florida, in December. Francois announced his transfer to Central Florida on Friday.

 Miami Herald file photo

Jaiden Francois, a former highly touted member of Nebraska's Class of 2020, has found a new school that's much closer to home.

A consensus four-star defensive back last season at South Dade (Florida) High School, Francois announced Friday he's transferring to Central Florida, located in Orlando, where current Nebraska head coach Scott Frost was 13-0 in 2017.

Francois was ranked among the nation's top 300 players in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He's the second defensive back from the Miami area who signed with Nebraska's Class of 2020 but ended up in a program closer to home.

Henry Gray, of Hollywood, Florida, last month announced his transfer to Florida International.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Vedral discusses making his first career start at Nebraska

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News