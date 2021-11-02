Jaguars pick up former Husker Ozigbo on waivers from New Orleans

Lincoln Journal Star
The Jacksonville Jaguars have claimed former Husker RB Devine Ozigbo via waivers from New Orleans, the team announced Monday.
Ozigbo has played in 20 career games over his first three seasons in the NFL and spent the 2021 training camp and Weeks 1-4 with the Jaguars earlier this season. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Saints in 2019.
From 2019-2020, he played in 18 games with Jacksonville and recorded 28 rushing yards and 65 receiving yards. He played in two games for New Orleans this season.
