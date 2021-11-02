 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jaguars pick up former Husker Ozigbo on waivers from New Orleans
0 Comments
topical

Jaguars pick up former Husker Ozigbo on waivers from New Orleans

  • Updated
  • 0
Jaguars Vikings Football

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Devine Ozigbo sits on the bench before a game against the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 6 in Minneapolis. The Jaguars claimed the former Husker off waivers on Monday.

 Associated Press file photo

The Jacksonville Jaguars have claimed former Husker RB Devine Ozigbo via waivers from New Orleans, the team announced Monday.

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Ozigbo has played in 20 career games over his first three seasons in the NFL and spent the 2021 training camp and Weeks 1-4 with the Jaguars earlier this season. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Saints in 2019.

From 2019-2020, he played in 18 games with Jacksonville and recorded 28 rushing yards and 65 receiving yards. He played in two games for New Orleans this season.

Buckeye WR trio presents major challenge for veteran Husker secondary that is moving pieces around
Sparty is closing the gap, and 2 Big Ten West teams are rising in Parker Gabriel's Big Ten power rankings
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Scott Frost says Adrian Martinez is healthy going into Purdue game

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News