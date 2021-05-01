'I've always been doubted:' Now a Charger, ex-Husker Jaimes says he'll enter NFL with a chip on his shoulder

Brenden Jaimes will soon be sporting powder blue jerseys and protecting one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL in southern California.
The former Husker offensive tackle was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fifth round of Saturday's NFL Draft.
The Chargers will be getting a durable lineman who started a school-record 40 games at Nebraska. They're getting a prospect open to moving to guard after playing at tackle most of his playing career.
And to the Chargers' liking, they're getting a player who told reporters Saturday that he has a chip on his shoulder.
"I feel like I was just as good, if not better than some of these guys that have been drafted before me," said Jaimes, who was the 159th player taken. "Obviously they're all great players and they all deserve to go where they went, but I feel like I'm right up there with them.
"I've always been doubted throughout my football career for being too light, not strong enough, not fast enough. It's just another obstacle to overcome."
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Jaimes, who was projected as a middle-round prospect, was the 19th offensive tackle taken in this year's draft. He was graded as the 16th-best tackle prospect, according to NFL.com.
Jaimes, however, could shift inside. When the Chargers announced their selection of Jaimes, they listed him as a guard. The only experience Jaimes has inside is taking reps at guard during Senior Bowl week preparations earlier this year.
"I just felt like I got better and better even if it was just three days of practice," said Jaimes, who played at right and left tackle at NU. "I think if you give me a couple weeks or a month or so to get kind of used to that position, I think I could really thrive in the position."
A player Jaimes has been compared to during the draft process is Joe Thurney, who started his pro career with the New England Patriots before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs during the offseason. The 6-5, 308-pound Thurney played tackle at North Carolina State before moving to guard when he entered the pros.
👋 @BrendenJaimes pic.twitter.com/LpBs6aeJZR— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) May 1, 2021
"Wherever they want me is where I'm going to play," Jaimes said. "If it's a tackle, then I'm going to do my best to stay out there, and if it's at guard, I'm going to do my best right there."
Jaimes will join a Chargers team that drafted versatile prospect Rashawn Slater of Northwestern with the No. 13 overall pick Thursday. Slater projects as a tackle prospect, but can play at guard, too. The Chargers have put an emphasis on improving their offensive line. They signed All-Pro center Corey Linsley and guards Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi.
Jaimes was the first Husker offensive lineman to be drafted since Alex Lewis in 2016, and third since 2014.
What are the Chargers getting with Jaimes, who also played lacrosse in high school?
"A blue-collar worker who works his ass off on and off the field," Jaimes said. "I understand that this is a business and I know how businesses work. Obviously I'm going to come in as a rookie, so I want to know my plays, but I also want to compete with the older guys.
"That's what I'm coming in to do. I'm going to try to soak in as much information as I can and use it to the best of my ability."
Jaimes was the only Husker selected to the NFL Combine, though this year's event was canceled because of COVID-19. He was selected immediately after Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (Panthers) and right before Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade (Ravens).
