'I've always been doubted:' Now a Charger, ex-Husker Jaimes says he'll enter NFL with a chip on his shoulder

Jaimes, however, could shift inside. When the Chargers announced their selection of Jaimes, they listed him as a guard. The only experience Jaimes has inside is taking reps at guard during Senior Bowl week preparations earlier this year.

"I just felt like I got better and better even if it was just three days of practice," said Jaimes, who played at right and left tackle at NU. "I think if you give me a couple weeks or a month or so to get kind of used to that position, I think I could really thrive in the position."

A player Jaimes has been compared to during the draft process is Joe Thurney, who started his pro career with the New England Patriots before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs during the offseason. The 6-5, 308-pound Thurney played tackle at North Carolina State before moving to guard when he entered the pros.

"Wherever they want me is where I'm going to play," Jaimes said. "If it's a tackle, then I'm going to do my best to stay out there, and if it's at guard, I'm going to do my best right there."