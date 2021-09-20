'It's way more than me': NU wide receiver Omar Manning opens up about mental health, coming into his own at NU

"I just never noticed it. I thought, that's just the way it is," Manning said. "But I got here, and I was like, 'It might be something else.' So I sought help, and that was major for me."

Nebraska's sports psychology department, led by Dr. Brett Haskell, was the oasis Manning needed. Haskell helped Manning sort out why he was feeling the way he was, he said, and was there "every step of the way" as he began to turn things around.

Manning said he was nervous heading into his first meeting with Haskell. Never before had he talked about his depression with a professional.

"Because I never knew what it was, exactly, in the past, dealing with that. But it was a great experience for me," Manning said.

Nebraska's Athletic Department has poured resources into its sport psychology department in recent years, adding staff and services. People such as Manning are showing how that investment is paying off.