'It's something that's important to me': Husker football players speak out against racial injustice

When he felt like he needed to get something off his chest or ask questions this summer, Cam Taylor-Britt turned in a familiar direction.

He called mom.

In addition to living through a pandemic and trying to prepare for a football season that was on and then off and now is on again, the Nebraska junior defensive back and the rest of the Husker football team was on campus for several months of a growing conversation about social injustice and systemic racism not only in Lincoln but around the country.

Earlier this offseason, head coach Scott Frost lamented the fact that the pandemic prevented NU from gathering together its entire roster and talking through what players felt or how they might want to respond, particularly in the wake of George Floyd’s death in the custody and at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May.

Taylor-Britt, a Montgomery, Alabama, native, attended at least one rally in Lincoln with several of his teammates and, like many college athletes, is using his platform on social media to say what he thinks needs to be said.