It's official: Nebraska's 2021 season opener moved from Ireland to Champaign, Illinois

Nebraska will open the 2021 football season much closer to home than originally scheduled.

The Huskers and Illinois will not play in Dublin, Ireland, officials announced Wednesday.

The Aer Lingus Classic had been headed toward a relocation for months due to the coronavirus pandemic’s continuing impact.

The Huskers and Illini still plan to open the 2021 season on Aug. 28, but now the game will be played in Champaign at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium.

Among the driving reasons: NU athletic director Bill Moos said that ticket sales not surprisingly lagged substantially over the course of the fall, which is when the majority would have been sold under normal circumstances.

“The trip would have been a memorable experience for the young men in our football program, so I feel badly they won’t have this opportunity," Moos said in a statement released Wednesday.

“There was also a high level of excitement and interest in the game among our great fan base, and I know many of them were looking forward to making the trip to cheer on the Huskers. Anthony Travel and Irish American Events have been a great partner throughout this process, and we will continue to explore the possibility of taking Nebraska Football to Dublin in the future.”

