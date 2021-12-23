It's official: Nebraska loses defensive line coach Tony Tuioti to Oregon

Life in the Red Podcast: Recapping NSD, first impressions of the new Husker assistants and VB in the Final Four
Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett discuss a busy Wednesday for Husker football and chat Final Four volleyball.
Tony Tuioti is officially a Duck.
Oregon formally announced Thursday that it has hired defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, who worked in the same role for Nebraska during the past three seasons.
Tuioti will work under Dan Lanning, who took over as Oregon's head coach earlier this month after Mario Cristobal left to take the Miami job.
"He is one of the top defensive line coaches in the country, and he has a tremendous track record both in recruiting and player development," Lanning said of Tuioti in a news release. "His experience coaching at the NFL and Power Five levels will be a huge asset to our coaching staff, and his connection and familiarity with the West Coast, Hawaii and the Pacific islands is extremely valuable."
Tuioti, who came to Nebraska from Cal, has overseen a Husker defensive line group that has steadily improved and took a jump in 2020 despite losing three starters to the NFL.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost fired four offensive assistants in November and has filled three of those jobs, but had hoped to keep his defensive staff together through a wild coaching carousel.
I’m very grateful to coach Frost, the coaches and staff, the players and to ALL of @HuskerFBNation for letting me and my family be a part of this great program for the last 3 years. Nebraska is a special place and we want nothing but the best for Husker Nation!!! #GBR🌽🤟🏽 pic.twitter.com/S12dUNJOr8— Tony Tuioti (@CoachTuioti92) December 23, 2021
Tuioti first arrived at Nebraska in February 2019 after Mike Dawson took a job with the New York Giants. Tuioti talked this fall about the allure of putting down roots in Lincoln. One of his sons, Teivis, graduated from Lincoln Southeast and began his college football career at Nevada before entering the transfer portal in recent weeks. Another, Teitum, is a talented class of 2023 player with scholarship offers from several Power Five schools, including Nebraska.
"My family and I are extremely excited and blessed to have the opportunity to work for the University of Oregon," Tuioti said in a statement. "Coach Lanning is a great defensive-minded coach and I can't wait to get started working with the staff and getting to know and serve the young men in the program."
Check back later for updates to this story.