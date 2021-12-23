It's official: Nebraska loses defensive line coach Tony Tuioti to Oregon

Tony Tuioti is officially a Duck.

Oregon formally announced Thursday that it has hired defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, who worked in the same role for Nebraska during the past three seasons.

Tuioti will work under Dan Lanning, who took over as Oregon's head coach earlier this month after Mario Cristobal left to take the Miami job.

"He is one of the top defensive line coaches in the country, and he has a tremendous track record both in recruiting and player development," Lanning said of Tuioti in a news release. "His experience coaching at the NFL and Power Five levels will be a huge asset to our coaching staff, and his connection and familiarity with the West Coast, Hawaii and the Pacific islands is extremely valuable."

Tuioti, who came to Nebraska from Cal, has overseen a Husker defensive line group that has steadily improved and took a jump in 2020 despite losing three starters to the NFL.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost fired four offensive assistants in November and has filled three of those jobs, but had hoped to keep his defensive staff together through a wild coaching carousel.