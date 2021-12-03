 Skip to main content
It's official: Mickey Joseph is joining Frost's Husker football coaching staff
It's official: Mickey Joseph is joining Frost's Husker football coaching staff

Mickey Joseph

Former Husker Mickey Joseph has been an assistant head coach at LSU the past two seasons.

 BATON ROUGE (LA.) ADVOCATE

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk through the ever-evolving coaching searches that Nebraska football and head coach Scott Frost are currently conducting in this episode.

Scott Frost's first hire of his revamped coaching staff is official. 

Nebraska on Friday announced the addition of Mickey Joseph, the former LSU wide receivers coach and former Husker option quarterback, to Frost's coaching staff. 

Mickey Joseph

Joseph

Joseph will coach wide receivers in Lincoln and will also carry the titles of associate head coach and passing game coordinator. 

“I am honored to return to Nebraska to join Coach Frost’s staff,” Joseph said in a school news release. “I can’t wait to get to Lincoln to work with our players and represent Nebraska Football. Once you are a Husker your love for the program never leaves you and my family and I could not be more excited.”

Joseph spent the past five years at LSU coaching wide receivers. The past two years, he's also been the assistant head coach to the now-former Tigers head man Ed Orgeron. 

“Mickey Joseph brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our coaching staff,” Frost said in the release. “He is an excellent teacher and mentor for young players and is a proven recruiter. We are excited to bring Mickey back to his alma mater and have him play a key role in the success of our offense.”

Contract terms were not immediately available. 

Joseph is expected to be in Lincoln this weekend and could be out on the road recruiting for Nebraska as early as the beginning of next week. 

This story will be updated. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

