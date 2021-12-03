It's official: Mickey Joseph is joining Frost's Husker football coaching staff

Scott Frost's first hire of his revamped coaching staff is official.

Nebraska on Friday announced the addition of Mickey Joseph, the former LSU wide receivers coach and former Husker option quarterback, to Frost's coaching staff.

Joseph will coach wide receivers in Lincoln and will also carry the titles of associate head coach and passing game coordinator.

“I am honored to return to Nebraska to join Coach Frost’s staff,” Joseph said in a school news release. “I can’t wait to get to Lincoln to work with our players and represent Nebraska Football. Once you are a Husker your love for the program never leaves you and my family and I could not be more excited.”

Joseph spent the past five years at LSU coaching wide receivers. The past two years, he's also been the assistant head coach to the now-former Tigers head man Ed Orgeron.

“Mickey Joseph brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our coaching staff,” Frost said in the release. “He is an excellent teacher and mentor for young players and is a proven recruiter. We are excited to bring Mickey back to his alma mater and have him play a key role in the success of our offense.”

Contract terms were not immediately available.