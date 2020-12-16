'It's more than just just a record': Haarberg says he and 2021 class are unfazed by NU struggles

“That’s something really cool is having guys who I know really well and that came from Kearney Catholic that I knew would have my back when I went there,” Haarberg said

Haarberg was always a prominent athlete — at 6-foot-5, it’s easy for him to stand out. However, a big part of his development as a quarterback was being able to sit back, observe and learn from Masker. That showed in Haarberg’s two years as the full-time starter at Kearney Catholic, when he threw for over 3,600 passing yards and 42 touchdowns. He led the Stars to a C-1 state semifinal appearance this past fall.

“He was able to watch the things Matt did, how Matt practiced, how Matt devoted time to learning the game and reading defenses and understanding coverages,” Kearney Catholic coach Rashawn Harvey said. “… So he was able to see that from someone he personally knew and now he can take that and move on to the next level.”

Haarberg is hopeful he can make his mark quickly.

“I know that the quarterback room is a really talented one and I’m going to go in there and compete,” Haarberg said. “I respect them (Nebraska quarterbacks) and what they do, but that doesn’t take away from anything that I’m going to do and compete for.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.