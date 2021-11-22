It's Logan Smothers time: 'Really sharp' Husker freshman QB prepares for first start

“He had a great day of practice today, both of them did,” Frost said. “I think he’s been looking forward to this moment. You guys have seen it, he’s done really well when he’s been in games and operated well. This is a good defense we’re playing, obviously, so it’s going to be a big challenge.”

Smothers, a Muscle Shoals, Alabama, native, has completed 7 of 11 passes for 119 yards, highlighted by a 54-yard strike to tight end Chris Hickman against Buffalo on Sept. 11.

He’s also rushed 13 times for 69 yards and fumbled at the end of a drive against the Bulls.

Haarberg is a physically imposing presence for a young quarterback at 6-foot-5 and about 220 pounds.

The Huskers took an aggressive approach against Wisconsin and put the ball in the air on half of their 70 offensive snaps. Martinez turned in a season-high 351 passing yards and produced nine “chunk” pass plays, also the best number of the year for NU.

Can Nebraska really expect to play the same way against Iowa with Smothers and perhaps Haarberg?