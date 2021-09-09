'It's bigger than the game of football': 20 years ago, Husker football served a bigger purpose as a state, country healed

Hartman at the time was helping man things in the HuskerVision control room. On gamedays, the only thing he can hear is the audio from the stadium mics being piped into the room.

On this night, the crowd was so loud, the noise seeped into the control room.

"That was one of the days, when that door opened, I heard the crowd and it was extremely loud," said Kirkman, who currently is the assistant AD for HuskerVision. "You could tell the passion in the Husker fans and how much they wanted to be a part of what was a horrible situation and be a part of healing."

The group of first responders included Lincoln firefighter Mark Eberspacher, Lancaster County Sherriff Terry Wagner, representatives of the Lincoln and UNL police departments, the Nebraska State Patrol and three Army ROTC officers.

"A lot of times we'll have flyovers and countdowns and fireworks that you'd need to time correctly," said Cuca, who is now a senior account manager with the athletic department. "It's a little bit tense up there (on the sixth floor) anyway but this ... the emotion was higher and your heart was beating for a bigger reason, not just for the excitement of your team coming out of the tunnel.

"It was very loud but it had this reverence to it."