'It's all about living in my heart': Husker senior JoJo Domann's evolution is happening on and off the field

“The Edgewater thing, basically, it was just one way to crack my heart open,” Domann said. “I’m just in this process of continually opening my heart to the people in my life and for my cause. What’s my purpose? Opening my heart for my purpose. Right here, right now, dude, I’m so grateful for the opportunities. I believe we have full control over how we respond to situations and our perspective over our situations. The one thing we don’t always have control over is the opportunity, so I’m grateful for whoever is responsible for these opportunities. …

“What that does for me is it just reassures me that I’m right where I need to be.”

'I only have so many of these left'

Like a lot of seniors in college athletics, Domann can sense his time running out. The Huskers are already halfway through the regular season. His college career could be over seven weeks from now. At most, he’s got that plus a month to get ready for a bowl game.

Almost every time he speaks with reporters, at some point his effort to be present comes up. It did on Saturday night after a 56-7 win against Northwestern.

“I feel just so blessed to be in this position, and (I’m) really trying to soak it all in,” he said. “I only have so many of these left.”