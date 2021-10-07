'It's all about living in my heart': Husker senior JoJo Domann's evolution is happening on and off the field

JoJo Domann glanced over his right shoulder just before the third-and-5 snap and saw his teammate, Braxton Clark, following a Purdue wide receiver across the formation in motion. Somewhere upstairs, the then-junior outside linebacker must have registered, "Right, we’re in man coverage. I’m the last guy on the line of scrimmage."
When the ball was snapped, Domann tore off the edge and tackled running back King Doerue behind the line of scrimmage. Before he even hit the ground, though, Domann was trying to pop back up and take back the mistake he had no chance of correcting in the moment.
Doerue didn’t have the ball. Instead, third-string quarterback Aidan O’Connell flipped it to receiver David Bell on a reverse, heading back to Nebraska’s right side. Domann’s side.
Touchdown. The walk-in, nobody’s home, couldn’t-have-been-easier variety. A game-winner for the Boilermakers, if any more salt needed adding to the wound.
A couple of weeks after that November 2019 loss, Domann took full responsibility for the play, but couldn’t explain what he was thinking in the moment.
“I blacked out,” he said. “I wanted to make a play, I wanted to make a stop and I didn’t do my job.”
A lot has changed since then. Nebraska’s defense, led by coordinator Erik Chinander, has steadily grown and improved. Domann could have left and tested his luck in the NFL after the 2020 season but opted to return for a sixth collegiate year.
Now, both Domann and the defense as a whole are in the midst of a 2021 breakout, and it’s no coincidence they’re happening simultaneously.
For Domann, the growth is easy to identify, not only when he made the play in a similar spot to the 2019 error on fourth-and-1 against Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne — "I have to trust that the rest of the guys are doing their job and I have to stay home for the quarterback. I could have stayed even more home," he said dropping Thorne for a loss of 6 — but in the way he talks about himself, his defense and his development as a player and a person.
“For me, it’s all about living in my heart,” Domann told the Journal Star this week. “We all know how to play football, but sometimes we play it in our head. Really, play that thing from your heart. Fly around. You know your assignment, you know how to tackle, you know how to get off blocks. Really, like you’re a kid again. Just play, play from the heart.”
It’s working.
Nebraska’s defense is tailored around Domann’s unique skill set. He’s listed as an outside linebacker. He warms up with the defensive backs before games. He is referred to as everything from an OLB to a walked-out nickel to a safety to a hybrid. He plays defense and produces, basically, to the tune of a career-best seven tackles for loss already through six games. After a three-TFL, two-sack game that included a pair of forced fumbles against Northwestern last week, Domann was named the Big Ten’s co-defensive player of the week.
“I’m happy for JoJo. Anytime he has success, I’m really happy for him,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. “He’s been here through a lot, seen a lot, held up through a lot. He’s a good player for us. He’s got better players around him now than he’s had before and when plays are there for him to make, he makes them.
“So, he’s a key part of what we’re doing and I’m really glad I’ve had the opportunity to coach him.”
‘Right where I need to be’
This season at Nebraska could have just as easily not happened for Domann. He could have decided to turn pro after playing virtually every snap for the Huskers in 2020 over the eight-game season and leading the team in tackles and TFLs.
Instead, he opted to use the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility and announced his decision Jan. 2. A pure football-related decision. Then a summer of upheaval in college athletics introduced the next opportunity for Domann and college athletes around the country.
“I didn’t know NIL was going to get passed July 1,” Domann said. “Honestly, I was putting my money that it would get delayed again and delayed again.”
When it passed, though, Domann was in exactly the right spot. His dad, Craig, is a sports agent and his mom, Teddi, is in marketing.
“It’s almost like I knew I wanted to be an NFL player and picked my parents,” Domann says with a smile.
They kicked into gear. JoJo started a weekly podcast sponsored by Edgewater Insurance and Real Estate, a Nebraska company. When they got to the negotiating table, Domann’s mom had an idea.
“It was new territory. We met with them and they kind of threw out their idea,” JoJo said. “We heard that and we kind of came back with a counter of like, ‘OK, we hear that, but we could do so much more. More that doesn’t just benefit us. It’s not just X amount of money for wearing their hat at the media presser. We could actually spread light and love with the resources you’re blessed with and the platform I’m blessed with and we can make it a win, win, win for everybody.’”
The idea: They’ve teamed up to give $1,000 every game week to a different cause. Edgewater picked six and Domann picked six. So far, they’ve included Team Jack and other pediatric cancer groups; the family of Kai Nowlin, a freshman at Domann’s Pine Creek High School in Colorado Springs who’s battling lymphoma; the Nebraska chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes; and more. This week, the recipient is the Pro Football Camp, his parents’ nonprofit, in Colorado Springs. He beams as he says, “Next year with this fund, we might break all the records,” while explaining that in an average year, 60% of the attendees require a scholarship to be able to afford the camp.
“The Edgewater thing, basically, it was just one way to crack my heart open,” Domann said. “I’m just in this process of continually opening my heart to the people in my life and for my cause. What’s my purpose? Opening my heart for my purpose. Right here, right now, dude, I’m so grateful for the opportunities. I believe we have full control over how we respond to situations and our perspective over our situations. The one thing we don’t always have control over is the opportunity, so I’m grateful for whoever is responsible for these opportunities. …
“What that does for me is it just reassures me that I’m right where I need to be.”
'I only have so many of these left'
Like a lot of seniors in college athletics, Domann can sense his time running out. The Huskers are already halfway through the regular season. His college career could be over seven weeks from now. At most, he’s got that plus a month to get ready for a bowl game.
Almost every time he speaks with reporters, at some point his effort to be present comes up. It did on Saturday night after a 56-7 win against Northwestern.
“I feel just so blessed to be in this position, and (I’m) really trying to soak it all in,” he said. “I only have so many of these left.”
Hours before, in clips of a pregame speech published by the football program’s Twitter account, Domann gave his teammates a version of the same thought.
He told his teammates to take a deep breath and feel their hearts beating. That if the season — or a football career or a lifetime, for that matter — is an hourglass, “all we’ve got, right now, is that (stuff) in the middle.”
“Don’t take this (expletive) for granted,” he continued. “We ain’t never get this (expletive) back.”
There might not be a straight line between charitable donations off the field and all-conference honors or NFL Draft status on it, but there is something to be said for the connective tissue. For finding your place and maximizing your part. For capitalizing on opportunities presented, whether you saw them coming or not. For following your heart, opening it to others, and letting that be your leadership style, whether it’s the normal football way or not. For growth.
“The more I’m living on my purpose and the more I’m speaking on it, now that energy is flowing,” Domann said. “My heart isn’t going to be the exact same as (junior cornerback) Cam Taylor-Britt’s, but if we’re on the same frequency, playing out of love and playing with heart, that shows up individually in his way. Maybe it’s different than my way, but if we’re tapped into the same frequency, good things happen.”
When he first got to Lincoln, Domann said he had “a lot of doubt.” He dealt with knee injuries and played on a couple of bad defenses. He’s grown from a defensive back into a 230-pound missile, from an erratic player to a dependable tone-setter and from a kid into a man.
“I’m a completely different human being from when I first walked in here,” he said.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.