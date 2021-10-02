'It was worth the wait': Shaking off consistency issues, Jaquez Yant breaks onto the scene with team-high rushing performance

“I told him I wasn’t going to play him until he got to a certain point and in the meantime he’s been learning the offense, learning what to do,” Frost said. “He’s a really talented kid. I hope this is a first step, but he’s got to keep doing things the right way.”

On his first carry of the game, Yant made a Northwestern linebacker miss in open space, turned the burners on and cut upfield before stiff-arming another defender at the conclusion of a career-long 64-yard run. Johnson eventually punched in the rushing touchdown, but there’s no denying Yant made a consistent impact with each of his touches.

All of Yant’s first-half carries went 5 yards or longer, no small feat for a team that averaged 4.3 yards per carry entering the contest. He threw in another strong stiff-arm on an 8-yard carry to end the first quarter, and it took Yant just seven carries to pass the 100-yard mark.

“I’m really excited for him; (he’s) a guy that sprints during walkthroughs,” said quarterback Adrian Martinez. “He’s just a stud; the stiff-arm, all the little things, the guys loved it and he performed really well today.”