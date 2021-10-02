 Skip to main content
'It was worth the wait': Shaking off consistency issues, Jaquez Yant breaks onto the scene with team-high rushing performance
'It was worth the wait': Shaking off consistency issues, Jaquez Yant breaks onto the scene with team-high rushing performance

  Updated
Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 10.2

Nebraska running back Jaquez Yant (0) holds off Northwestern's A. J. Hampton Jr.. (11) on a 64-yard run in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Full Scott Frost press conference after Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, October 02, 2021. The Huskers won the game 56-7.

The Nebraska coaching staff has been waiting a long time for Jaquez Yant’s breakout moment.

After the walk-on running back earned himself a scholarship prior to the season, Held said in early August that “he's a guy that's got a bright future, (we’ve) just got to stay on him to be consistent.” Held’s outlook hadn’t changed much by Thursday when he said that Yant had “put himself in position to have a role moving forward,” despite still battling consistency issues.

Well, how does 5 yards or more on each of his first-half carries sound for consistency?

Yant accomplished that and more in his 127-yard outing against Northwestern the 56-7 NU victory, a performance that leaves the freshman running back as a budding offensive star.

“It was worth the wait,” said Yant. “I got the opportunity, I took the chance and went and balled out.”

The Huskers have tried out several different tailbacks this season, with Rahmir Johnson (43 carries), Gabe Ervin (37 carries), Markese Stepp (31 carries), Sevion Morrison (21 carries) and Marvin Scott III (six carries) all having touched the ball more than Yant entering the game. A five-carry, 25-yard outing against Fordham was the freshman’s only previous game action this season.

The reason for Yant’s lack of involvement, as coach Scott Frost revealed after the game, was because he “showed up 25 pounds overweight to fall camp.” Getting the running back down to healthy playing weight was the primary goal for Nebraska’s coaching staff, with playing time only coming as a bonus afterward.

“I told him I wasn’t going to play him until he got to a certain point and in the meantime he’s been learning the offense, learning what to do,” Frost said. “He’s a really talented kid. I hope this is a first step, but he’s got to keep doing things the right way.”

On his first carry of the game, Yant made a Northwestern linebacker miss in open space, turned the burners on and cut upfield before stiff-arming another defender at the conclusion of a career-long 64-yard run. Johnson eventually punched in the rushing touchdown, but there’s no denying Yant made a consistent impact with each of his touches.

All of Yant’s first-half carries went 5 yards or longer, no small feat for a team that averaged 4.3 yards per carry entering the contest. He threw in another strong stiff-arm on an 8-yard carry to end the first quarter, and it took Yant just seven carries to pass the 100-yard mark.

“I’m really excited for him; (he’s) a guy that sprints during walkthroughs,” said quarterback Adrian Martinez. “He’s just a stud; the stiff-arm, all the little things, the guys loved it and he performed really well today.”

Six of his 13 touches came during the first quarter, making Yant’s breakout performance imperative to the Huskers’ quick start. He played sparingly during the second quarter but returned to the field with the second-team offense. Yant's second-half touches involved modest 4-yard gains while providing solid blocks in pass protection.

None of Nebraska's seven rushing touchdowns came from Yant, but his team-high rushing total showed that his struggles with consistency are far behind him.

As for what's up next on Yant's to-do list? Scoring his first collegiate touchdown is a pretty good start.

“Once I got out there and started moving around a bit, I was like, ‘This is what I expected,” Yant said. “(It was) amazing.”

 

