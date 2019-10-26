Shouts of “We’re going bowlin'” echoed down the South Stadium hallway as the Indiana Hoosiers bounded into the locker room Saturday.
Their 38-31 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium gave Indiana a 6-2 record on the season, making the Hoosiers bowl eligible.
“It actually means a lot,” said Indiana wide receiver Whop Philyor. “For the past two seasons, we haven’t went to a bowl game. It means a lot. You should have seen us in the locker room after the game. We were going crazy. It was chaos.”
For Indiana coach Tom Allen, the win was bigger than just getting the Hoosiers to a bowl game. It was a breakthrough for the program he’s been building for three years.
“It was a historic win for us in a lot of ways,’” Allen said. “I know it’s a big deal to come here and win ... and to get that sixth win, which was never our goal ...
“It feels pretty stinking good to stand here and answer your questions after a big-time road win for the Hoosiers. I don’t care what anybody else thinks. This is awesome. It changes a lot for our program. You have to show the breakthrough on the field. This was a huge thing for us.”
Indiana got the win with its passing game, which shredded the Husker defense for 351 yards. Indiana had 104 yards rushing, 29 of them coming on the game-clinching final drive that ran out the clock on the Huskers.
“We really knew running was going to be hard, based on their alignments, the strength of their defense," Allen said. “We thought there were things that we could take advantage of in the passing game and they turned out to be true. You still have to execute.”
While Allen and quarterback Peyton Ramsey wouldn’t say exactly why the Hoosiers were able to take advantage of the Nebraska defense, the irrepressible Philyor, who called himself “the Energizer Bunny” spelled things out.
"We knew they were going to come out and play man against us all day,” said Philyor, who tied his career high with 14 receptions for 178 yards, just 4 yards short of his best day. “We just wanted to execute the plays we had for this week. This was a big execution week.”
Ramsey finished the game 27-for-40 passing with a pair of touchdowns. The 351 yards was a career high for the junior quarterback, who lost his starting job to freshman Michael Penix. He regained it after Penix was injured in last week’s 34-28 win over Maryland.
“It’s emotional,” Ramsey said. “I just continue to prep every single week like I’m going to be the guy. It was very emotional, awesome. Being so far from home, being our first time here at Nebraska, it was awesome. It was a fun, fun deal and we’re going to celebrate it.”
It was an emotional deal for Allen, who, by the end of his 12-minute session with the media was pounding the podium, exhorting Indiana fans to come to next Saturday’s game against Northwestern.
“I want a huge, huge crowd for this football team,” Allen said, his voice cracking with emotion. “These kids have fought and fought and fought and fought. I understand the frustration of the past. But I don’t care. ... These kids are going to play really hard, they’re going to play for 60 minutes and we’re going to find a way to stinking win the football game. That belief is just growing and growing.”