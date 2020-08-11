It started with breakfast and a Big Ten schedule release. And then things went south in a hurry

Well, the past six days have been wild, unusual and bizarre, to say the least.
Just six days ago, we were eating waffles and eggs while the Big Ten provided hope of a season with a schedule release. After lunch on Tuesday, things had flipped the other way.
Wednesday (Aug. 5) morning: The Big Ten announces 10-game schedules for its 14 teams. "What went into the decision (to start on time) was to afford us the best possible opportunity to be as flexible as we possibly can," Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said. Warren also announced teams are allowed to open camp on Aug. 7. Game on, right?
Wednesday: UConn, an independent, announces it is canceling football for 2020.
Friday: The SEC announces its revised schedules; games set to begin Sept. 26.
Saturday morning: The first conference domino falls. The MAC announces it is postponing its football season to the spring.
Saturday morning: The Big Ten announces it is requiring its member schools to not advance past the "acclimatization period," or the helmets-only rule that typically governs the first two days of preseason camp, until further notice.
Saturday morning: Warren and the league's medical experts get together to discuss what the picture moving forward looks like. "That's where things went south," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said.
Saturday afternoon: Big Ten presidents are on a call to discuss the 2020 season.
Sunday: The Big Ten university presidents meet for what was termed a regularly scheduled gathering. The commissioners of the Power Five leagues also meet for a regular meeting. The speculation begins, including one report of the Big Ten moving football to the spring.
Sunday: College football players, including Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields, begin a social media campaign (#WeWantToPlay) to play football in the fall. Parents for Ohio State and Iowa players post letters showing their support.
Monday afternoon: Nebraska coach Scott Frost makes a plea for college football to push forward in the fall. “We’ve been kind of intentionally quiet as we’ve been trying to deal with this, but I think it’s time to kind of be a little more up front about how we feel with a lot of things,” Frost said at the top of his news conference.
Monday afternoon: Ohio State coach Ryan Day, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Penn State coach James Franklin join Frost in voicing their support for playing football in the fall. "Swinging as hard as we possibly can right now for these players!! This isn't over!" Day tweets.
Monday: The Mountain West Conference announces it will not be playing football in the fall.
Monday: The ACC athletic directors meet and stay committed to their plans to play fall football.
Monday evening: ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit tweets that the Big Ten is looking to delay the start of the season, and not cancel it.
Monday evening: Stadium reports that the Sun Belt intends to play football in the fall.
Monday night: The American Athletic Conference ADs meet and decide on plans to move forward with fall football. The league includes Cincinnati, Houston, Central Florida, East Carolina and Navy.
Tuesday morning: SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey tells "The Dan Patrick Show" that the SEC is staying on course with its plans to play football in the fall.
Tuesday morning: The Big Ten presidents meet.
Tuesday (2 p.m.): The Big Ten announces it is postponing football to possibly the spring. "The world's not ending today," Warren tells BTN.
Tuesday (3 p.m.): The Pac-12 announces it is postponing all sports through the end of 2020. League will attempt to play football in the spring.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!