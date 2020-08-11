It started with breakfast and a Big Ten schedule release. And then things went south in a hurry

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Well, the past six days have been wild, unusual and bizarre, to say the least.

Just six days ago, we were eating waffles and eggs while the Big Ten provided hope of a season with a schedule release. After lunch on Tuesday, things had flipped the other way.

Wednesday (Aug. 5) morning: The Big Ten announces 10-game schedules for its 14 teams. "What went into the decision (to start on time) was to afford us the best possible opportunity to be as flexible as we possibly can," Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said. Warren also announced teams are allowed to open camp on Aug. 7. Game on, right?

Wednesday: UConn, an independent, announces it is canceling football for 2020.

Friday: The SEC announces its revised schedules; games set to begin Sept. 26.

Saturday morning: The first conference domino falls. The MAC announces it is postponing its football season to the spring.

Saturday morning: The Big Ten announces it is requiring its member schools to not advance past the "acclimatization period," or the helmets-only rule that typically governs the first two days of preseason camp, until further notice.