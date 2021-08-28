'It looked like the same movie': Mistakes, sloppy play cost Huskers in season-opening loss to Illinois

Martinez, though, held the ball on third-and-6 and, when he tried to move up in the pocket, had the ball stripped out. Hart scooped it up, raced to the end zone and gave Bielema's team a 16-9 halftime lead in his first game in charge of the program.

"We had our chances. I think they were in a broken defense on our third-down call," Frost lamented. "I don’t think they got lined up right. They took our first look away because I think they were a little confused with our formation. Adrian went to his next look and they twisted and we didn’t pass it off well enough and they got the ball out and the thing spun right on the ground for them to pick up.

"We’ll get our breaks sooner or later."

The Illini created their own with a powerful drive to open the second half.

The UI offense went 75 yards over 8:06 and 14 plays thanks to 10 rushes and four completions for 34 yards, capped by a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Luke Ford.

It was a quintessential Bielema drive. It not only doubled the lead, but it squeezed just enough out of the clock that everything for Nebraska felt rushed from there. The run game? Abandoned. NU's young offensive line? Left to deal with a veteran Illini front that knew what was coming next.