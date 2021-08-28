'It looked like the same movie': Mistakes, sloppy play cost Huskers in season-opening loss to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — To hear Nebraska football coaches and players talk about the work they’ve put in over the past eight months is to hear about something approaching a trek through the desert in search of riches, of fortune or at least in search of a true identity.
Over the past three seasons, the Huskers under head coach Scott Frost have been at times undermanned, but more often than not more like undermined by their own errors.
Self-inflicted wounds. Bad decisions. Turnovers. Penalties. Inexplicable decisions on the field and from the sideline.
Not all the time, mind you, but often enough to prevent NU from mounting a winning season in any of the past three years.
As winter turned to spring and spring to summer and summer toward Week 0, Frost and his Huskers thought relief from those ills was in sight.
If not salvation, then at the very least they thought they saw water ahead. Better player leadership. More accountability to go hand-in-hand with more talent, more experience, more options. More answers.
When the ball kicked off on a scorching Saturday here and the Huskers knelt to drink from the cool, clear water, though, they found a mirage rather than an oasis.
They had chances to take control of this game, yes. Several. Particularly in the first half.
They had some bad luck. A close call here and a game-altering penalty there.
At the end of the day, though, the 30-22 season-opening loss to the Illini was more about what Nebraska did to get in its own way rather than what UI — which played impressively given it was the first game under new head coach Bret Bielema and it had to be won without starting quarterback Brandon Peters, who was injured in the first half — did to up and take it from them.
“It looked like the same movie,” Frost said after his team fell to 1-3 in season-openers in his tenure and 5-12 in games decided by one possession. “I just got done telling the guys, we can’t have this season be the same movie because this game looked like the same movie today.”
Right from the start, the same types of special teams errors that have cost Nebraska in the past popped up again in 2021.
Both teams punted on their opening possession, but NU freshman Daniel Cerni’s 26-yarder set Illinois up at its own 26 while Illini standout Blake Hayes blasted a 50-yarder that pinned NU inside its own 1.
Then junior captain Cam Taylor-Britt faded backward and fielded a punt on his own 2-yard line — a cardinal sin — slipped as his momentum carried him backward and was tackled for a safety as he tried to heave the ball illegaly forward and out of the end zone.
The tally: 2-0 Illinois.
The home team missed a field goal and NU capitalized with a touchdown drive, but senior Connor Culp missed the extra point, a miscue he repeated in the fourth quarter after making 20-of-20 in 2020.
The defense, which was staunch in the first half, forced a three-and-out and Culp made a 27-yard field goal to extend the Husker lead, but Martinez missed Wyatt Liewer on a fade ball for a sure touchdown and Allen on a play that would have been close to a first-and-goal. So now it’s 9-2 instead of 13-2.
Martinez finished the game 16-of-32 for 232 yards and a touchdown passing and with a game-high 111 rushing yards, 75 of which came on one play.
The biggest single play of the game came in the middle of the quarter when Taylor-Britt had a third-down interception taken off the board because of two personal fouls called on junior Caleb Tannor on the same play. Tannor was flagged for roughing UI backup quarterback Artur Sitkowski and also for taunting him after the play. Nebraska football at its own 48 with a seven-point turned into first-and-10 Illinois at the NU 24. Seven plays later, the Illini drew even.
Instead of engineering a drive, the Huskers got one first down but then punted after Martinez missed tight end Chris Hickman for a sure first down.
The Blackshirts came up with a big stop when sophomore Luke Reimer forced a fumble at the end of a long catch-and-run, and the Huskers took back over with 58 seconds to go on their own 39 and a chance to move the ball.
Martinez, though, held the ball on third-and-6 and, when he tried to move up in the pocket, had the ball stripped out. Hart scooped it up, raced to the end zone and gave Bielema's team a 16-9 halftime lead in his first game in charge of the program.
"We had our chances. I think they were in a broken defense on our third-down call," Frost lamented. "I don’t think they got lined up right. They took our first look away because I think they were a little confused with our formation. Adrian went to his next look and they twisted and we didn’t pass it off well enough and they got the ball out and the thing spun right on the ground for them to pick up.
"We’ll get our breaks sooner or later."
The Illini created their own with a powerful drive to open the second half.
The UI offense went 75 yards over 8:06 and 14 plays thanks to 10 rushes and four completions for 34 yards, capped by a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Luke Ford.
It was a quintessential Bielema drive. It not only doubled the lead, but it squeezed just enough out of the clock that everything for Nebraska felt rushed from there. The run game? Abandoned. NU's young offensive line? Left to deal with a veteran Illini front that knew what was coming next.
"That's this league," Frost said. "When one team gets ahead they can run it and the other team has to do other things. We certainly had our chances to be ahead at halftime."
After a three-and-out from the Huskers, who called only two rushing plays between the 9:15 mark of the second quarter and the final 35 seconds of the third quarter, Sitkowski hit Deuce Spann for 45 yards over Marquel Dismuke's coverage and set up a short touchdown run for a 30-9 lead with 4:01 remaining in the third quarter.
The game turned on the Tannor penalties, without a doubt, but it didn’t fully feel like an avalanche until late in the third quarter.
Looking back at it after the game, captain and junior tight end Austin Allen called it, “A death blow. I mean, I don’t know what to say about that. We’ve got to pick it up as an offense from that point and we can’t let that put us in the ground.”
It did. Or at least put the Huskers too far down to complete the comeback. Following the penalties, Illinois reeled off 28 straight points. They had the ball for 16:14 of the 20:10 from the early second quarter through the middle of the third. They out-gained Nebraska 178 to minus-1 while piling up the four straight scores.
“The one thing I’m really disappointed in is we didn’t respond very well coming out of halftime, letting them go on a 75-(yard) drive,” Frost said. “We needed to make a stand right there. Late in the game, I thought the guys fought, but very disappointing.”
Nebraska did indeed try to mount a comeback. Martinez raced 75 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the ensuing drive, led a 91-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter and actually got the ball back with less than a minute left and 87 yards to go needing eight points, but nothing came of the drive.
Nebraska tallied 246 of its 392 yards after falling behind 30-9.
Could 30 or so seconds difference made a difference if Nebraska, apparently believing it faced fourth-and-inches on the drive previous, quarterback sneaked on what was actually first-and-goal from the 5? Could the drive have turned into points more quickly without a snap from Cam Jurgens sailing over Martinez’s head and forcing a second-and-24 midway through the 19-play, 91-yard march? Might it have been a different outcome without a holding call on Jurgens early in the quarter? Or an offensive pass interference against Oliver Martin? Or if the run game had produced more than 39 yards on 20 first-half carries in part because Frost said NU “guessed wrong” on what front the Illini would rely on predominantly?
“We keep doing the same things. I’d have a lot of nickels if I had a nickel for every time we talked about that stuff,” Frost said.
These are the types of questions Nebraska wasn’t supposed to face this year. Eight months of searching and the Huskers thought for sure the nourishment of fresh water was just ahead.
Instead, after one week, it looks like only more treacherous terrain — maybe not next week against FCS Fordham, but certainly a couple of weeks in the future and beyond.
Is the oasis somewhere out ahead? Or does it just get drier from here?
“This is the first game of the year and, yes, it was a tough loss and it was a bit of the same old story for this program that we need to get fixed,” Martinez said. “But it will not deter us, it will not discourage us. I can tell you that as an individual and as a team.”
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.