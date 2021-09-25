'It cost us the game:' 'Punt right' proves to be punt wrong on a forgettable night for NU's punt unit

It was MSU's first punt return for a score since Keshawn Martin went 57 yards against Northwestern 10 years ago and the Spartans' best special teams play since "Whoa, he has trouble with the snap!" — a miraculous botched-punt runback by Jalen Watts-Jackson with 10 seconds left that beat Michigan in 2015.

"We've got to punt the ball," Frost said. "We have guys at the university specifically for the reason to punt it. And we have a couple of 10-yard punts. When we need it most, we kick it to the wrong side of the field. Some of the coverage guys didn't see it, and it cost us the game."

That horrendous mistake by the Huskers wasn't their only special teams blunder. It was just the most costly and most memorable.

William Przystup, a left-footed transfer from, yes, MSU, averaged 29.5 yards on four punts, including a 7-yard shank. And that lost real estate was even more glaring when the Spartans' Bryce Baringer boomed six kicks for a 58.8-yard average.

Reed was also a massive factor with a 35-yard touchdown catch and a 41-yard kickoff return that led to a field goal. The Huskers' coverage was shoddy long before a punt return with less traffic than a country road at 3 a.m.