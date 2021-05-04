'It all just clicked': Freshman LT Corcoran felt some bumps this spring, but also found his groove

"It’s actually been a pretty good transition because last year I would prep as if 'Jaimey' were to go down, I would be that guy that would have to go in and be that left tackle."

Now he very much is the left tackle. Nouredin Nouili has impressed with his ability to play on the outside this spring, but there’s not a hot competition like Matt Sichterman and Brant Banks have going for the right guard job.

Instead, Corcoran is poised to be the anchor on the left side of the line for as long as he’s at Nebraska.

This spring, he feels as though he took a considerable step forward.

"As it’s come along, I’ve found the game I want to play, the style I want to play and it’s just gone along well for me," he said.

How does a young player find that sort of comfort level so quickly?

"I’m not sure. It was just one practice where it just all clicked," he said. "I felt better where I was using my hands on my pass-blocking and run-blocking and stuff like that.

"Throughout the whole spring, I was doing a lot better and just kept getting better."

