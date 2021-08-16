Isaac Gifford knows what his role looks like for 2021: 'Special teams is going to be huge'

Under only very slightly different circumstances, Isaac Gifford’s second collegiate football season might have looked much different than the way it's currently shaping up.

The freshman from Lincoln Southeast arrived on campus at Nebraska in relatively unheralded fashion in 2020 — remember, NU had to get a little bit creative with its scholarship numbers to be able to offer him one instead of asking him to walk on for a year — but then quickly set about impressing the coaching staff.

He appeared on special teams in all eight games the Huskers played, changed positions defensively and might have pushed to be the starting nickel this fall had super senior JoJo Domann not decided to return for a sixth season.

Nobody — least of all Gifford — is complaining about Domann’s presence, of course.

For Gifford, it clarified what his job looks like this fall.

“Coming into this year, with JoJo coming back, I know my role," he said. "Special teams is going to be huge. So getting those snaps last year is going to help me a lot this year.”

Earlier in camp, outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson praised Gifford for his willingness to accept that role.