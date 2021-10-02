 Skip to main content
Irish delegation enjoys the party in Lincoln with Huskers-Northwestern in Dublin 10 months away
  • Updated
  • 0
Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 10.2

The Cornhusker Marching Band leads the parade of players and coaches as they pass Archie the mammoth and Morrill Hall during the Unity Walk before taking on Northwestern in football Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

They came all the way from Ireland, so the Huskers decided to give them something to remember.

A contingent representing Dublin was in Lincoln over the weekend to watch Nebraska take on Northwestern. Next August, the teams will meet at Dublin's Aviva Stadium in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

Might as well get a taste of things a year early though, right?

"You guys have rolled out the red carpet," said Kevin Byrne, Ireland's Consul General. "That's one of the things we're looking forward to. Tailgating isn't something we do in Ireland (and) we can't wait to welcome that to Dublin.

"Dublin's just going to open up its arms to the game and to the Huskers fans. So we look forward to returning the welcome."

Ticket sales for the event have been steady, said John Anthony, CEO of Anthony Travel.

"We're happy with everything," Anthony said. "And we're at a point now where we're starting to get some pinch on inventory with hotels and the best seats.

"We're happy now," Anthony continued. "But we got another 10 months to go."

The game will be a "festival," Byrne said. Dublin natives, while not familiar with American college football, will come out to see each school's band. The stadium is less than two miles from Dublin's city center, with strings of pubs along the way.

It figures to be a party, one year after NU's original trip overseas to play Illinois was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The headwinds provided by COVID have made it a little different," Anthony said. "This one has not been the same rocket propulsion (in ticket sales). But there's 10 months to go, and we're building every month."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

