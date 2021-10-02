Irish delegation enjoys the party in Lincoln with Huskers-Northwestern in Dublin 10 months away

They came all the way from Ireland, so the Huskers decided to give them something to remember.

A contingent representing Dublin was in Lincoln over the weekend to watch Nebraska take on Northwestern. Next August, the teams will meet at Dublin's Aviva Stadium in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

Might as well get a taste of things a year early though, right?

"You guys have rolled out the red carpet," said Kevin Byrne, Ireland's Consul General. "That's one of the things we're looking forward to. Tailgating isn't something we do in Ireland (and) we can't wait to welcome that to Dublin.

"Dublin's just going to open up its arms to the game and to the Huskers fans. So we look forward to returning the welcome."

Ticket sales for the event have been steady, said John Anthony, CEO of Anthony Travel.

"We're happy with everything," Anthony said. "And we're at a point now where we're starting to get some pinch on inventory with hotels and the best seats.

"We're happy now," Anthony continued. "But we got another 10 months to go."