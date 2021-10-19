Iowa stumbled. So who is the new No. 1 in Parker Gabriel's Big Ten power rankings?

Ohio State didn't play a game last week. But an Iowa loss to Purdue has the Buckeyes back on top. As for the Huskers, they take a tumble.

1. Ohio State (5-1, 3-0)

Previous: 2. Last week: Bye.

The top spot finally changes hands. The Buckeyes ascend to the top of the heap for now, but they’ll have to earn it to stay there. This is based, essentially, on the fact that OSU has been playing the best over the past few weeks. Ryan Day’s team comes off a bye week and visits Indiana on Saturday before a big one at home vs. Penn State on Oct. 30.

2. Michigan (6-0, 3-0)

Previous: 3. LW: Bye.

The Wolverines had a bye week and now will host Northwestern before a big in-state showdown with Michigan State on Oct. 30. Jim Harbaugh’s team is right where it wants to be at the halfway point of the season. Now, can UM make a run at the East title? MSU, Penn State and the Buckeyes are on the second half of the schedule.

3. Michigan State (7-0, 4-0)

Previous: 4. LW: W 20-15 at Indiana.