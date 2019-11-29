Iowa's Duncan unfazed by pressure of executing game-winning field goal

Iowa kicker Keith Duncan wasn’t bothered when Nebraska coach Scott Frost called a pair of timeouts just as Duncan was about to attempt the game-winning field goal Friday at Memorial Stadium.
“I was glad he called the timeouts,” Duncan said. “It allowed me to get my mind set, you know, focus on what I needed to focus on, find my spot in the background again and where my spot is to kick. In the second half, I didn't have any opportunities to kick, no extra points and field goals. … I said, 'To get back into the rhythm of things, go to my routine again. Go and execute.'”
And execute he did, sending 48-yard field goal through the uprights with a second left to give the No. 17 Hawkeyes a 27-24 win over the Huskers.
The game-winner was Duncan’s nation-leading 29th field goal of the season. The Lou Groza Award finalist added to his school and Big Ten conference records with the kick and a career-long-tying, 49-yard boot in the second quarter.
Duncan’s field goal capped a six-play, 44-yard drive that began when Iowa took over the ball on its own 26 with 36 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Those 44 yards were gained on a pair of 22-yard Nate Stanley passes, the first to Ihmir Smith-Marsette, the second to Sam LaPorta.
"You know, I think this year being a little more aggressive, we were trying to go for the win,” Stanley said. “Keith has proven he’s one of the best kickers in the country. We knew all we had to do was get 30-40 yards. ... We knew we didn’t have to score a touchdown — we just had to get in field-goal range. We felt confident with our guys we were going to make plays out there, and the guys stepped up.”
Smith-Marsette not only made the key reception, but he also scored two of Iowa’s three touchdowns. The first came on a reverse in the first quarter in which he was accompanied by Stanley as a blocker.
The second was a 95-yard, second-quarter kickoff return after Nebraska’s Cam-Taylor Britt had intercepted Stanley for a 38-yard pick six that cut the Iowa lead to 17-10.
“Believe it or not, I was supposed to go to the right,” said Smith-Marsette, who tore up the left side of the field to score. “They was kicking away from me the whole game. For some odd reason, I had a feeling they was going to kick it to me after that play. … I seen that the right was literally closed — nothing open. Then I just feed back to the left, seeing two people out there and I had one blocker, that’s all I need. Just got out there and let my speed do the rest.”
On the other side of the ball, defensive end A.J. Epenesa was a force to be reckoned with, finishing the game with nine solo tackles (five of them for loss), five assists and two quarterback sacks.
“It was a fun game to be a part of when you're having a day like that,” Epenesa said. “You always love winning this game, Nebraska-Iowa. They joined the Big Ten not too long ago. But it’s turned into a pretty hard-headed rivalry between the two of us. I don’t know if it’s between whose corn is better, what team you like more or which state you’re from. There’s a lot of pride on both sides of this. When you can come out and win it, especially in other people’s stadiums, it’s excellent.”
That feeling was shared by Duncan, who went running toward the Nebraska sideline after he hit the game-winner and appeared to blow a kiss to Frost.
"I may or may not have,” said Duncan, who learned he would receive a scholarship after the game. “It was more just to everyone you know. This is the Heroes Game. … Put it into perspective, we're playing football for fun. There's a lot of people out there that are fighting for their lives or, you know, for the Children's Hospital — there's a lot of people that are just very happy to see the outcome of that game. We’re here for entertaining, having some fun. So that's what it's all about.”
Watch: Spirit outside Memorial Stadium
