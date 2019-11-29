Iowa's Duncan unfazed by pressure of executing game-winning field goal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Smith-Marsette not only made the key reception, but he also scored two of Iowa’s three touchdowns. The first came on a reverse in the first quarter in which he was accompanied by Stanley as a blocker.

The second was a 95-yard, second-quarter kickoff return after Nebraska’s Cam-Taylor Britt had intercepted Stanley for a 38-yard pick six that cut the Iowa lead to 17-10.

“Believe it or not, I was supposed to go to the right,” said Smith-Marsette, who tore up the left side of the field to score. “They was kicking away from me the whole game. For some odd reason, I had a feeling they was going to kick it to me after that play. … I seen that the right was literally closed — nothing open. Then I just feed back to the left, seeing two people out there and I had one blocker, that’s all I need. Just got out there and let my speed do the rest.”

On the other side of the ball, defensive end A.J. Epenesa was a force to be reckoned with, finishing the game with nine solo tackles (five of them for loss), five assists and two quarterback sacks.