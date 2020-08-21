 Skip to main content
Iowa athletic department cutting four sports amid COVID-19 financial crush
Iowa athletic department cutting four sports amid COVID-19 financial crush

  • Updated
Big Ten logo iowa.jpg

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and from the fallout of no fall football revenue is beginning to hit the Big Ten.

Iowa announced Friday it is cutting men's gymnastics, women's and men's swimming and men's tennis after the 2020-21 athletic year.

In a letter, Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said the Iowa athletic department is on track to lose $100 million in revenue while facing a overall deficit of $60-75 million this fiscal year.

"A loss of this magnitude will take years to overcome," the AD wrote. "We have a plan to recover, but the journey will be challenging.

"We are heartbroken for our student-athletes, coaches and staff.  We also understand how disappointing this is for our letterwinners, alumni, donors and community members who have helped build these programs."

Iowa now has 20 varsity sports.

The school's announcement comes one day after Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos told the Journal Star that the Nebraska athletic department will not be cutting any sports this fiscal year, dipping into the reserve fund.

The Big Ten now only has six men's gymnastics program — Nebraska, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Illinois.

